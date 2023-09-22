OneHolyoke CDC to Lead Final Citywide Trash Cleanup Day

HOLYOKE — OneHolyoke CDC will lead its final Citywide Trash Cleanup Day of 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers and Holyoke residents are encouraged to participate in the cleanup, and supplies will be provided by OneHolyoke CDC.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the OneHolyoke CDC Flats Community Building at 43 North Canal St. at 10 a.m. Supplies, tools, and guidelines for picking up trash will be available. Volunteers will follow a route down Northbridge Street to McNally Field for the cleanup.

Individuals who would like to participate in the cleanup can reach out to Nayroby Rosa-Soriano at (413) 409-2004. The trash cleanup day is for the entire city of Holyoke. Residents and homeowners throughout the city are encouraged to clean up their yards, alleys, and lots on Saturday.

OneHolyoke CDC has taken a leadership position in cleaning Holyoke streets for the past five years by organizing weekly cleanups from spring to the end of summer. The organization encourages volunteers who participate in cleaning the streets of Holyoke to use the hashtag #KeepItClean2K23 on social media as a way of keeping the community connected throughout the initiative.