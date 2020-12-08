Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Agront, Sonia E.
207 Edendale St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/02/2020
Barreto, Christian
80 Barrett St., Apt. A4
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/06/2020
Barrows, Emily
265 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/14/2020
Beattie, Lynne A.
350 Homestead Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/01/2020
Berkshire Kettlebells
Webb, Evan Arthur
453 West Main St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/06/2020
Carter, Cherri L.
a/k/a Johnston, Cherri L.
627 Elm St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/01/2020
Colon, Joana
76 Lyons St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/13/2020
Fredette, Deborah Jean
8 Depot St., Apt. 4
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/13/2020
Galeucia, Brian T.
38 Beacon Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/09/2020
Garneau, Patricia A.
107 Highview Dr., Apt. A
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/11/2020
Girardin, Terrance T.
Girardin, Tami L.
362 Springfield St., Apt. 6
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/15/2020
Kreikamp, Brad J.
61 Woodcliff Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/11/2020
Leary, James R.
21 Greenwood Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/04/2020
Leblanc, Sarah Beth
263 School St., #1
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/04/2020
Loughman-Bull, Arthur P.
Loughman-Bull, Maura M.
35 Somers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Date: 11/02/2020
MacAlpine, Kenneth
58 Curtis Ter.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/12/2020
Martin, Scott A.
950 Blandford Road
Russell, MA 01071
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/08/2020
Martinez, Maria
45 Fresno St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/05/2020
Michalak, Anthony F.
Michalak, Carolyn J.
6 Varney St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Date: 11/07/2020
Miller, Gregory L.
206 First St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/10/2020
Nunez, Carlos
59 Meetinghouse Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/04/2020
Orange Capital Holdings LLC
210 Wheeler Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 11
Date: 11/11/2020
Pavalyuk, Peter
Pavalyuk, Natalya G.
112 Wolcott Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/04/2020
Thornton, Keri A.
69 Arnold St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/02/2020
Twarowski, Christine Frances
25 Guyotte Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/12/2020
Wine Shop at Home
Cuzzone, Melissa Ann
75 Fox Farm Road
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/09/2020