Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Agront, Sonia E.

207 Edendale St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/02/2020

Barreto, Christian

80 Barrett St., Apt. A4

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/06/2020

Barrows, Emily

265 Gillette Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/14/2020

Beattie, Lynne A.

350 Homestead Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/01/2020

Berkshire Kettlebells

Webb, Evan Arthur

453 West Main St.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/06/2020

Carter, Cherri L.

a/k/a Johnston, Cherri L.

627 Elm St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/01/2020

Colon, Joana

76 Lyons St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/13/2020

Fredette, Deborah Jean

8 Depot St., Apt. 4

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/13/2020

Galeucia, Brian T.

38 Beacon Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/09/2020

Garneau, Patricia A.

107 Highview Dr., Apt. A

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/11/2020

Girardin, Terrance T.

Girardin, Tami L.

362 Springfield St., Apt. 6

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/15/2020

Kreikamp, Brad J.

61 Woodcliff Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/11/2020

Leary, James R.

21 Greenwood Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/04/2020

Leblanc, Sarah Beth

263 School St., #1

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/04/2020

Loughman-Bull, Arthur P.

Loughman-Bull, Maura M.

35 Somers Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Date: 11/02/2020

MacAlpine, Kenneth

58 Curtis Ter.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/12/2020

Martin, Scott A.

950 Blandford Road

Russell, MA 01071

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/08/2020

Martinez, Maria

45 Fresno St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/05/2020

Michalak, Anthony F.

Michalak, Carolyn J.

6 Varney St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Date: 11/07/2020

Miller, Gregory L.

206 First St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/10/2020

Nunez, Carlos

59 Meetinghouse Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/04/2020

Orange Capital Holdings LLC

210 Wheeler Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 11

Date: 11/11/2020

Pavalyuk, Peter

Pavalyuk, Natalya G.

112 Wolcott Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/04/2020

Thornton, Keri A.

69 Arnold St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/02/2020

Twarowski, Christine Frances

25 Guyotte Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/12/2020

Wine Shop at Home

Cuzzone, Melissa Ann

75 Fox Farm Road

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/09/2020