Top Banner

Bankruptcies

Bankruptcies

By 227

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Agront, Sonia E.
207 Edendale St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/02/2020

Barreto, Christian
80 Barrett St., Apt. A4
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/06/2020

Barrows, Emily
265 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/14/2020

Beattie, Lynne A.
350 Homestead Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/01/2020

Berkshire Kettlebells
Webb, Evan Arthur
453 West Main St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/06/2020

Carter, Cherri L.
a/k/a Johnston, Cherri L.
627 Elm St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/01/2020

Colon, Joana
76 Lyons St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/13/2020

Fredette, Deborah Jean
8 Depot St., Apt. 4
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/13/2020

Galeucia, Brian T.
38 Beacon Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/09/2020

Garneau, Patricia A.
107 Highview Dr., Apt. A
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/11/2020

Girardin, Terrance T.
Girardin, Tami L.
362 Springfield St., Apt. 6
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/15/2020

Kreikamp, Brad J.
61 Woodcliff Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/11/2020

Leary, James R.
21 Greenwood Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/04/2020

Leblanc, Sarah Beth
263 School St., #1
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/04/2020

Loughman-Bull, Arthur P.
Loughman-Bull, Maura M.
35 Somers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Date: 11/02/2020

MacAlpine, Kenneth
58 Curtis Ter.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/12/2020

Martin, Scott A.
950 Blandford Road
Russell, MA 01071
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/08/2020

Martinez, Maria
45 Fresno St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/05/2020

Michalak, Anthony F.
Michalak, Carolyn J.
6 Varney St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Date: 11/07/2020

Miller, Gregory L.
206 First St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/10/2020

Nunez, Carlos
59 Meetinghouse Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/04/2020

Orange Capital Holdings LLC
210 Wheeler Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 11
Date: 11/11/2020

Pavalyuk, Peter
Pavalyuk, Natalya G.
112 Wolcott Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/04/2020

Thornton, Keri A.
69 Arnold St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/02/2020

Twarowski, Christine Frances
25 Guyotte Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/12/2020

Wine Shop at Home
Cuzzone, Melissa Ann
75 Fox Farm Road
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/09/2020

Tags:

Related Posts

Bankruptcies

By

Bankruptcies

By

Bankruptcies

By