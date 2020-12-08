Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of November 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Agusto Therapeutic Massage

245 Russell St., 11C

Debra Agusto

The Pilates Studio

104 Russell St.

KLM Enterprises

The Quarters

8 Railroad St.

Game Over, LLC

Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters

227 Russell St.

Bradley Borofsky

Train Performance

31 Campus Plaza Road

Richard Hogans

NORTHAMPTON

A & H Auto Repair

222 North King St.

Louis Robinson

Animal Instincts Inc.

204 Main St.

Jamai Lowell

Balagan Cannabis

235 Main St.

Adi Nagli

Bright Spark Paper

31 Perkins Ave.

Louisa Wimberger

Divine Wetlands Consulting

12 Crosby St.

Meredith Borenstein

Eastside Grill

19 Strong Ave.

Debra Flynn

Euphoria Float Spa

241 King St.

Todd Thibodeau

Harlow Luggage

196 Main St.

Alfredo Parsons

Hawkins Stump Grinding

963 Ryan Road

Jonathan Hawkins

ILoveMondayMornings.com

248 Park Hill Road

Rebecca Castro

J. Squires Contracting

17 Maple Ave.

Justin Squires

Law Office of Caitlin E. Keiper

351 Pleasant St., Suite B, #266

Caitlin Keiper

Leather & Lace Hairstyles

9 North Main St.

Heather Wright

Michele Boucher

200 Main St.

Michele Boucher

Northampton Community Acupuncture

160 Main St., Suites 23 & 24

Rachel Condon

A Notch Above Hair Salon

200 Main St.

Colleen Secovich

The Profound Sound Voice Studio

140 Pine St.

Justina Bradford Golden

Rare Forms

118 Florence St.

Gregory Bossie

Retro Genie

11C Bridge St.

Jean Mulvey

Somatic BODY

55 Indian Hill

Christine Cole

SOUTHWICK

Karen Roberts Equine

72 Vining Hill Road

Karen Roberts

Travel Majic

312 South Longyard Road

Cheryle Fenton

WESTFIELD

Alex Sheremet Photography

102 Elm St., Suite 17

Alex Shemeret Photography

Finding Space in Your Place

287 Falley Dr.

Tracy Racicot

GPS Builders, LLC

48 Marla Circle

Gregory Strattner

Midac Corp.

6 Coleman Ave.

Midac Corp.

Park Square Realty

44 Elm St.

PSQ Inc.

Ray Davidson’s Home Improvement

45 Rogers Ave.

Raymond Davidson

The Serendipity Project

38 Elm St.

Thaddeus Krutka

Westfield Liquors

95 Main St.

Patel Liquor, LLC

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Fathers & Sons Collision Center

168 New Bridge St.

Damon Cartelli

Fathers & Sons Volkswagen/Audi West Springfield

434 Memorial Ave.

Damon Cartelli

Fathers & Sons Volvo Cars West Springfield

989 Memorial Ave.

Damon Cartelli

Mariflar Joya

43 Rogers Ave.

Maria Rodriguez-Maleck

Naples Realty Group

150 Front St.

Dominic Santaniello

Rotary Liquors

52 Park St.

Jennifer Demerski