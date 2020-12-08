Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of November 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Agusto Therapeutic Massage
245 Russell St., 11C
Debra Agusto

The Pilates Studio
104 Russell St.
KLM Enterprises

The Quarters
8 Railroad St.
Game Over, LLC

Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters
227 Russell St.
Bradley Borofsky

Train Performance
31 Campus Plaza Road
Richard Hogans

NORTHAMPTON

A & H Auto Repair
222 North King St.
Louis Robinson

Animal Instincts Inc.
204 Main St.
Jamai Lowell

Balagan Cannabis
235 Main St.
Adi Nagli

Bright Spark Paper
31 Perkins Ave.
Louisa Wimberger

Divine Wetlands Consulting
12 Crosby St.
Meredith Borenstein

Eastside Grill
19 Strong Ave.
Debra Flynn

Euphoria Float Spa
241 King St.
Todd Thibodeau
Harlow Luggage
196 Main St.
Alfredo Parsons

Hawkins Stump Grinding
963 Ryan Road
Jonathan Hawkins

ILoveMondayMornings.com
248 Park Hill Road
Rebecca Castro

J. Squires Contracting
17 Maple Ave.
Justin Squires

Law Office of Caitlin E. Keiper
351 Pleasant St., Suite B, #266
Caitlin Keiper

Leather & Lace Hairstyles
9 North Main St.
Heather Wright

Michele Boucher
200 Main St.
Michele Boucher

Northampton Community Acupuncture
160 Main St., Suites 23 & 24
Rachel Condon

A Notch Above Hair Salon
200 Main St.
Colleen Secovich

The Profound Sound Voice Studio
140 Pine St.
Justina Bradford Golden

Rare Forms
118 Florence St.
Gregory Bossie

Retro Genie
11C Bridge St.
Jean Mulvey

Somatic BODY
55 Indian Hill
Christine Cole

SOUTHWICK

Karen Roberts Equine
72 Vining Hill Road
Karen Roberts

Travel Majic
312 South Longyard Road
Cheryle Fenton

WESTFIELD

Alex Sheremet Photography
102 Elm St., Suite 17
Alex Shemeret Photography

Finding Space in Your Place
287 Falley Dr.
Tracy Racicot

GPS Builders, LLC
48 Marla Circle
Gregory Strattner

Midac Corp.
6 Coleman Ave.
Midac Corp.

Park Square Realty
44 Elm St.
PSQ Inc.

Ray Davidson’s Home Improvement
45 Rogers Ave.
Raymond Davidson

The Serendipity Project
38 Elm St.
Thaddeus Krutka

Westfield Liquors
95 Main St.
Patel Liquor, LLC

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Fathers & Sons Collision Center
168 New Bridge St.
Damon Cartelli

Fathers & Sons Volkswagen/Audi West Springfield
434 Memorial Ave.
Damon Cartelli

Fathers & Sons Volvo Cars West Springfield
989 Memorial Ave.
Damon Cartelli

Mariflar Joya
43 Rogers Ave.
Maria Rodriguez-Maleck

Naples Realty Group
150 Front St.
Dominic Santaniello

Rotary Liquors
52 Park St.
Jennifer Demerski

