Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of November 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
HADLEY
Agusto Therapeutic Massage
245 Russell St., 11C
Debra Agusto
The Pilates Studio
104 Russell St.
KLM Enterprises
The Quarters
8 Railroad St.
Game Over, LLC
Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters
227 Russell St.
Bradley Borofsky
Train Performance
31 Campus Plaza Road
Richard Hogans
NORTHAMPTON
A & H Auto Repair
222 North King St.
Louis Robinson
Animal Instincts Inc.
204 Main St.
Jamai Lowell
Balagan Cannabis
235 Main St.
Adi Nagli
Bright Spark Paper
31 Perkins Ave.
Louisa Wimberger
Divine Wetlands Consulting
12 Crosby St.
Meredith Borenstein
Eastside Grill
19 Strong Ave.
Debra Flynn
Euphoria Float Spa
241 King St.
Todd Thibodeau
Harlow Luggage
196 Main St.
Alfredo Parsons
Hawkins Stump Grinding
963 Ryan Road
Jonathan Hawkins
ILoveMondayMornings.com
248 Park Hill Road
Rebecca Castro
J. Squires Contracting
17 Maple Ave.
Justin Squires
Law Office of Caitlin E. Keiper
351 Pleasant St., Suite B, #266
Caitlin Keiper
Leather & Lace Hairstyles
9 North Main St.
Heather Wright
Michele Boucher
200 Main St.
Michele Boucher
Northampton Community Acupuncture
160 Main St., Suites 23 & 24
Rachel Condon
A Notch Above Hair Salon
200 Main St.
Colleen Secovich
The Profound Sound Voice Studio
140 Pine St.
Justina Bradford Golden
Rare Forms
118 Florence St.
Gregory Bossie
Retro Genie
11C Bridge St.
Jean Mulvey
Somatic BODY
55 Indian Hill
Christine Cole
SOUTHWICK
Karen Roberts Equine
72 Vining Hill Road
Karen Roberts
Travel Majic
312 South Longyard Road
Cheryle Fenton
WESTFIELD
Alex Sheremet Photography
102 Elm St., Suite 17
Alex Shemeret Photography
Finding Space in Your Place
287 Falley Dr.
Tracy Racicot
GPS Builders, LLC
48 Marla Circle
Gregory Strattner
Midac Corp.
6 Coleman Ave.
Midac Corp.
Park Square Realty
44 Elm St.
PSQ Inc.
Ray Davidson’s Home Improvement
45 Rogers Ave.
Raymond Davidson
The Serendipity Project
38 Elm St.
Thaddeus Krutka
Westfield Liquors
95 Main St.
Patel Liquor, LLC
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Fathers & Sons Collision Center
168 New Bridge St.
Damon Cartelli
Fathers & Sons Volkswagen/Audi West Springfield
434 Memorial Ave.
Damon Cartelli
Fathers & Sons Volvo Cars West Springfield
989 Memorial Ave.
Damon Cartelli
Mariflar Joya
43 Rogers Ave.
Maria Rodriguez-Maleck
Naples Realty Group
150 Front St.
Dominic Santaniello
Rotary Liquors
52 Park St.
Jennifer Demerski