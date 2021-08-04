Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Anderson, Mary P.

36 Edward Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/29/2021

Bailey, Richard D.

Bailey, Susan E.

P.O. Box 160

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/21/2021

Brown, Jeanette

205 Tyler St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/30/2021

D’Arcy, Kenneth N.

26 Springfield St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/30/2021

Davis, Frederick G.

a/k/a Christmas, Frederick G.

a/k/a Davis, Fred

a/k/a Davis, Frederick Garland

a/k/a Christmas, Frederick Garland

34 Oxford St., Apt. #3

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/17/2021

Dejesus, Erasmo

414 Chestnut St., Apt. 325

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/24/2021

Greenwald, Igor

64 Boylston St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/28/2021

Hawley, Andrea L.

Boyden, Andrea L.

1183 Westfield St., Apt. 19

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/18/2021

Hurd, Nicole M.

332 Wallingford Ave., Apt. 1

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/30/2021

Irwin, Kate E.

5 Olney Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/22/2021

J.F. Griffin Publishing, LLC

33 Main St., Fl. 2

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 11

Date: 06/21/2021

Jacobs, Linda J.

241 Wilbraham St., Apt. C

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/21/2021

Mathieu, Terri L.

6 Whiteman Way #2

Turners Falls, MA 01376

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/16/2021

Moriarty, Michael P.

32 Deerfoot Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/25/2021

O’Brien, George W.

106 Wait St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/22/2021

Perkins, Darlene L.

Perkins, William T.

112 East Acres Road

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/20/2021

Perkins, David A.

140 Appleton Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/26/2021

Pirrello, James C.

192 Hillside Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/22/2021

Regan, Ann-Marie

a/k/a Hamm-Regan, Ann-Marie

PO Box 136

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/29/2021

Reid, Vernita D.

241 Nottingham St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/24/2021

Rodwell, Eric

1356 Main St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/28/2021

Shafer, Kelsey Emily

29 Pleasant St.

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/18/2021

The Frederick, LLC

Kemble Inn

2 Kemble St.

Lenox, MA 01240

Chapter: 11

Date: 06/28/2021

Tower, Brittany A.

57 Amostown Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/22/2021

Vogue Techniques

DiPietro, Lynn M.

361 Dresser Hill Road

Southbridge, MA 01550

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/23/2021

Walker, William A.

16 Ramah St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/22/2021

Wells, Kimberly A.

11 Normandy Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/16/2021

Zytkiewicz, Linda A.

10 Farnum Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/18/2021