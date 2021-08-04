Bankruptcies

Top Banner

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Anderson, Mary P.
36 Edward Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2021

Bailey, Richard D.
Bailey, Susan E.
P.O. Box 160
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/21/2021

Brown, Jeanette
205 Tyler St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/30/2021

D’Arcy, Kenneth N.
26 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/30/2021

Davis, Frederick G.
a/k/a Christmas, Frederick G.
a/k/a Davis, Fred
a/k/a Davis, Frederick Garland
a/k/a Christmas, Frederick Garland
34 Oxford St., Apt. #3
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/17/2021

Dejesus, Erasmo
414 Chestnut St., Apt. 325
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/24/2021

Greenwald, Igor
64 Boylston St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2021

Hawley, Andrea L.
Boyden, Andrea L.
1183 Westfield St., Apt. 19
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/18/2021

Hurd, Nicole M.
332 Wallingford Ave., Apt. 1
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/30/2021

Irwin, Kate E.
5 Olney Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/22/2021

J.F. Griffin Publishing, LLC
33 Main St., Fl. 2
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 11
Date: 06/21/2021

Jacobs, Linda J.
241 Wilbraham St., Apt. C
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/21/2021

Mathieu, Terri L.
6 Whiteman Way #2
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/16/2021

Moriarty, Michael P.
32 Deerfoot Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/25/2021

O’Brien, George W.
106 Wait St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/22/2021

Perkins, Darlene L.
Perkins, William T.
112 East Acres Road
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/20/2021

Perkins, David A.
140 Appleton Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2021

Pirrello, James C.
192 Hillside Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/22/2021

Regan, Ann-Marie
a/k/a Hamm-Regan, Ann-Marie
PO Box 136
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2021

Reid, Vernita D.
241 Nottingham St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/24/2021

Rodwell, Eric
1356 Main St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2021

Shafer, Kelsey Emily
29 Pleasant St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/18/2021

The Frederick, LLC
Kemble Inn
2 Kemble St.
Lenox, MA 01240
Chapter: 11
Date: 06/28/2021

Tower, Brittany A.
57 Amostown Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/22/2021

Vogue Techniques
DiPietro, Lynn M.
361 Dresser Hill Road
Southbridge, MA 01550
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/23/2021

Walker, William A.
16 Ramah St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/22/2021

Wells, Kimberly A.
11 Normandy Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/16/2021

Zytkiewicz, Linda A.
10 Farnum Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/18/2021

