Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Anderson, Mary P.
36 Edward Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2021
Bailey, Richard D.
Bailey, Susan E.
P.O. Box 160
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/21/2021
Brown, Jeanette
205 Tyler St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/30/2021
D’Arcy, Kenneth N.
26 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/30/2021
Davis, Frederick G.
a/k/a Christmas, Frederick G.
a/k/a Davis, Fred
a/k/a Davis, Frederick Garland
a/k/a Christmas, Frederick Garland
34 Oxford St., Apt. #3
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/17/2021
Dejesus, Erasmo
414 Chestnut St., Apt. 325
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/24/2021
Greenwald, Igor
64 Boylston St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2021
Hawley, Andrea L.
Boyden, Andrea L.
1183 Westfield St., Apt. 19
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/18/2021
Hurd, Nicole M.
332 Wallingford Ave., Apt. 1
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/30/2021
Irwin, Kate E.
5 Olney Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/22/2021
J.F. Griffin Publishing, LLC
33 Main St., Fl. 2
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 11
Date: 06/21/2021
Jacobs, Linda J.
241 Wilbraham St., Apt. C
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/21/2021
Mathieu, Terri L.
6 Whiteman Way #2
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/16/2021
Moriarty, Michael P.
32 Deerfoot Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/25/2021
O’Brien, George W.
106 Wait St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/22/2021
Perkins, Darlene L.
Perkins, William T.
112 East Acres Road
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/20/2021
Perkins, David A.
140 Appleton Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2021
Pirrello, James C.
192 Hillside Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/22/2021
Regan, Ann-Marie
a/k/a Hamm-Regan, Ann-Marie
PO Box 136
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2021
Reid, Vernita D.
241 Nottingham St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/24/2021
Rodwell, Eric
1356 Main St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2021
Shafer, Kelsey Emily
29 Pleasant St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/18/2021
The Frederick, LLC
Kemble Inn
2 Kemble St.
Lenox, MA 01240
Chapter: 11
Date: 06/28/2021
Tower, Brittany A.
57 Amostown Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/22/2021
Vogue Techniques
DiPietro, Lynn M.
361 Dresser Hill Road
Southbridge, MA 01550
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/23/2021
Walker, William A.
16 Ramah St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/22/2021
Wells, Kimberly A.
11 Normandy Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/16/2021
Zytkiewicz, Linda A.
10 Farnum Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/18/2021