Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Alston-Brown, Keisha
18 Aster St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/02/2023
Arsenault, Kelly A.
84 Eastwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/30/2023
Athol Memorial Hospital
2033 Main St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 11
Date: 10/01/2023
Athol Memorial Hospital NMTC Holdings, Inc.
2033 Main St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 11
Date: 10/01/2023
Boivin, Lynn Ann
240 Arthur St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/09/2023
Clemonts, Carrie M.
105 Lancaster St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/12/2023
Felton, Eric C.
35 Forest Hill Road
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/05/2023
Fletcher, Ian E.
93 Park Ave.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/05/2023
Goodrow, Clayton John
36 West St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/03/2023
Gordon, Shirleyanna
1518 Dwight St., Apt. L1
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/05/2023
Kaczamarek, Michael W.
51 Crane Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/04/2023
Kunesch, Felicia Mae
73 Wheeler Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/10/2023
Larzazs, Keith F.
210 Greenwich Plains Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/30/2023
Laureano, Maria
86 Malden St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/10/2023
Line, Kellee A.
108 River Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/09/2023
Montovani, Shirley M.
15 Hanward Hill
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/30/2023
Morrow, Johannes G.
a/k/a Ansgaar, Johannes
PO Box 183
South Lee, MA 01260
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/10/2023
Olander, Diana M.
32 Felicia St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/14/2023
Parsley, David W.
42 Clarkson Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/05/2023
Roca, Rafael A.
14 Katelyn Way
Southampton, MA 01073
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/30/2023
Sawyer, Rebecca L.
33 Elm St.
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/05/2023
Thomas, Timothy E.
229 Kent Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/13/2023
Visneau, Michael F.
Surprise, Lauren E.
14 Rittenhouse Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/30/2023
Wagner, Tina R.
99 Northridge Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/10/2023
Zoschak, Andrea
1 Longview St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2023