Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Alston-Brown, Keisha

18 Aster St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/02/2023

Arsenault, Kelly A.

84 Eastwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/30/2023

Athol Memorial Hospital

2033 Main St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 11

Date: 10/01/2023

Athol Memorial Hospital NMTC Holdings, Inc.

2033 Main St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 11

Date: 10/01/2023

Boivin, Lynn Ann

240 Arthur St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/09/2023

Clemonts, Carrie M.

105 Lancaster St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/12/2023

Felton, Eric C.

35 Forest Hill Road

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/05/2023

Fletcher, Ian E.

93 Park Ave.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/05/2023

Goodrow, Clayton John

36 West St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/03/2023

Gordon, Shirleyanna

1518 Dwight St., Apt. L1

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/05/2023

Kaczamarek, Michael W.

51 Crane Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/04/2023

Kunesch, Felicia Mae

73 Wheeler Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/10/2023

Larzazs, Keith F.

210 Greenwich Plains Road

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/30/2023

Laureano, Maria

86 Malden St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/10/2023

Line, Kellee A.

108 River Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/09/2023

Montovani, Shirley M.

15 Hanward Hill

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/30/2023

Morrow, Johannes G.

a/k/a Ansgaar, Johannes

PO Box 183

South Lee, MA 01260

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/10/2023

Olander, Diana M.

32 Felicia St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/14/2023

Parsley, David W.

42 Clarkson Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/05/2023

Roca, Rafael A.

14 Katelyn Way

Southampton, MA 01073

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/30/2023

Sawyer, Rebecca L.

33 Elm St.

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/05/2023

Thomas, Timothy E.

229 Kent Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/13/2023

Visneau, Michael F.

Surprise, Lauren E.

14 Rittenhouse Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/30/2023

Wagner, Tina R.

99 Northridge Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/10/2023

Zoschak, Andrea

1 Longview St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/29/2023