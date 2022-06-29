Basketball Hall of Fame Announces “Hoophall Hangouts”

SPRINGFIELD — The Naismith Memorial Basketball hall of Fame has announced the return of “Hoophall Hangouts” which will replace “60 Days of Summer,” the museum’s annual summer program featuring family-oriented fun.

Starting on July 1 and running through August 31, the Hall of Fame will host various appearances from basketball players, personalities, and Hall of Famers.

“The hall is excited to bring summer programming back to Springfield starting in July,” said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Paired with our newly renovated museum, Hoophall Hangouts will elevate the experience for our museum guests and will hopefully leave everyone with fantastic memories of their visit.”

On August 12, Bob Hurley Sr. (Hall of Fame Class of 2010) will accompany his son, Dan Hurley head coach for UConn’s men’s basketball team for a special father/son appearance. Throughout the summer, museum goers will also have the opportunity to hear from Class of 2022 Inductees Tim Hardaway, Bob Huggins, and George Karl, as well as hall of famers Grant Hill from the Class of 2018 and Jay Wright from the Class of 2021. Head coach Frank Martin from UMass will also be making an appearance.

“Hoophall Hangouts” appearances are free of charge to museum guests, however some appearances will have select VIP opportunities. “Hoophall Hangouts” will be scheduled throughout the summer and will occur at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.hoophall.com/hoophallhangouts or follow @hoophall on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.