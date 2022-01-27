Bay Path Introduces New Vice President of Enrollment Management

LONGMEADOW — After a nationwide search, Bay Path University announced that Frank Rojas has joined the university as the new vice president of Enrollment Management.

In this role, Rojas will oversee many duties, including creating and driving the strategic vision for enrollment, overseeing all aspects of enrollment operations, executing a comprehensive enrollment plan, and identifying and employing strategies that clearly demonstrate the university’s value proposition and align with institutional goals.

“Dr. Rojas emerged from a strong field of candidates,” Bay Path President Sandra Doran said. “His inclusive and creative approach to higher education aligns not only with our mission, but also with our institutional values of innovation and entrepreneurship. We are looking forward to Dr. Rojas joining our community.”

Rojas has extensive experience in higher education, most recently as chief operating officer and executive vice president at Los Angeles Pacific University. In that position, he led a team that successfully drove enrollment growth and increased revenue, while implementing marketing plans and strategies for an online university that also integrated a focus on student support.

As an educator, he is a strong advocate in providing access to learners, including marginalized students in post-secondary higher education. During his career, he has been a results-oriented leader committed to building profitable growth and return on investment both domestically and internationally.

“It is a blessing to be called to serve Bay Path University as its next vice president of Enrollment Management,” Rojas said. “Bay Path University has a rich history providing innovative, career-focused educational programs to students who, in some cases, may not have equitable access to those opportunities. I believe that education can be empowering and transformational. Those are two cornerstones of Bay Path’s mission and resonate deeply with me. I am genuinely excited to be working with Bay Path students, administration, faculty, and staff, contributing in whatever way I can to helping the entire Bay Path community and its legacy.”

Rojas earned a Ph.D. in organizational development and change and a master’s degree in organizational leadership through Fielding Graduate University. In addition, he received an executive MBA through Pepperdine University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from DeVry University.