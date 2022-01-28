Rotary Club of West Springfield to Welcome Steve Herrell on Feb. 3

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Rotary Club of West Springfield will feature Steve Herrell, founder of Herrell’s Ice Cream in Northampton and Steve’s Ice Cream in Somerville, on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 12:15 p.m. at a luncheon meeting at Storrowton Tavern in West Springfield. The public is invited to attend the meeting. Reservations are required, and lunch costs $13.

Herrell, who is known for his rich and creamy ice cream, eclectic variety of flavors, and originating the concept of ice cream mix-ins, recently released a book titled Ice Cream & Me, which spans the last 41 years of his innovative ice-cream business and includes information on the production and methodology of his ice cream as well as personal anecdotes and stories. He will sign books following his presentation.

Reservations are required by Monday, Jan. 31. To reserve a spot, contact Rotarian Sarah Calabrese at [email protected] or (413) 736-1831.