Westfield Athenaeum and MOSSO to Launch Three-concert Chamber Music Series

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Athenaeum will present a three-concert chamber music series beginning Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m., with Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (MOSSO) providing the music. MOSSO violinist Beth Welty is bringing her ensemble, the Aryaloka Quartet, to the Athenaeum to kick off the series. Guy McLain, executive director of the Westfield Athenaeum, will offer a pre-performance talk at 6 p.m., which is free to ticket holders.

Violinists Mark Latham and Beth Welty, violist Noralee Walker, and cellist Sandi-Jo Malmon will perform William Grant Still’s Lyric String Quartet, Charles Ives’ String Quartet #1 Op. 57 “From the Salvation Army: A Revival Service,” Beethoven’s String Quartet in C Major, Op. 59 #3; and an additional piece to be announced at the performance.

“We’re thrilled to bring classical music back to downtown Westfield, and we look forward to working with MOSSO, the Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, to make that happen,” McLain said. Two additional concerts are planned for Thursday, April 14 and Thursday, May 12.

“The members of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra have fond memories of their many summer performances at Stanley Park, and we’re glad to return to Westfield and the Westfield Athenaeum,” Welty said. “We chose an eclectic program to open our Westfield season, including a classic by Beethoven; a work from a major 20th-century New England composer, Charles Ives; a work from an important African-American composer, William Grant Still; and a contemporary selection that most audience members will know.”

Tickets for the concert cost $20 must be purchased in advance at the Westfield Athenaeum during business hours, or online at www.westath.org. Audience members will be required to wear masks.