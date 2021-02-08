PVCU Announces Clothing Drive for CSO’s Friends of the Homeless Program

SPRINGFIELD — Pioneer Valley Federal Credit Union (PVCU) has partnered with the Cooperative Credit Union Assoc. and Clinical & Support Options’ (CSO) Friends of the Homeless program in Springfield for the 2021 Gift of Warmth Blanket and Clothing Drive. New toiletries are also needed.

Throughout the month of February, the hybrid drive will be contact-free and safe for all involved. Members and the surrounding community are encouraged to call Allison Weissman at (413) 364-1896 to arrange safe, contactless pickup. Or, if possible, mail to Friends of the Homeless, c/o Allison Weissman, 755 Worthington St., Springfield, MA 01105.

Due to the pandemic, Friends of the Homeless can accept only new donations. Those who are willing or able to donate are asked not to physically bring donations to the shelter, as CSO is trying to keep all guests safe and healthy. PVCU appreciates its members and the surrounding community who are willing or able to give to those in need, particularly during the pandemic.

Clinical & Support Options’ Friends of the Homeless (FOH) program provides a warm bed and hot shower to more than 1,000 individual men and women each year. It also assigns case workers to each guest. Case workers help FOH guests find work and permanent homes, navigate state and federal assistance programs, as well as provide access to behavioral- and mental-health supports.

