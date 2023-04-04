Florence Bank Promotes Emily Tower to Vice President, Branch Manager

FLORENCE — Florence Bank promoted Emily Tower to the position of vice president and branch manager of the bank’s main office in Florence. Prior to her promotion, she was the assistant vice president and branch manager in the Florence branch.

A graduate of the New England School of Financial Studies, Tower brings more than 15 years of banking experience to her role. She has been with Florence Bank since 2006 and has worked in the Belchertown and West Springfield offices as well.

“Emily has consistently shown exceptional customer service and team-leading skills,” said Matt Garrity, president and CEO of Florence Bank. “Her promotion is well-deserved.”