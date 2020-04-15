Bay Path University, Longmeadow Join Forces to Support Emergency Responders

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University and the town of Longmeadow have joined forces to support local emergency responders during the COVID-19 crisis by designating Theinert Hall, on Bay Path’s campus, as a public-safety quarantine center.

The town and the university have forged an agreement allowing local emergency responders who need to self-quarantine the opportunity to do so in Theinert Hall, one of the university’s three residence halls.

John Dearborn, Longmeadow’s fire chief and Emergency Management director, is responsible for coordinating the town’s response to the COVID-19 crisis and will oversee management of the center. The town and fire department will have full responsibility for the supervision and maintenance of the facility, and will care for, feed, and monitor the safety and well-being of any first responders who need to be placed in the center.

“This is an important aspect of controlling the spread of this virus in the public-safety community and in the community at large, and Bay Path’s Theinert Hall is uniquely suited for this purpose,” Dearborn said. “We are grateful to Bay Path for their assistance.”

Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency with regard to COVID-19 on March 10. At the same time, Bay Path University informed students who were on spring break to remain home as all classes were being moved to remote learning due to the COVID threat. All Bay Path students will complete their semester through distance learning.

“Our successful partnership with the town of Longmeadow and its emergency responders goes back many years, and we were happy to answer the call when Chief Dearborn reached out,” said Michael Giampietro, vice president for Finance and Administrative Services for Bay Path.