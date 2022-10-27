Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury & Murphy Welcomes Attorney Lisa Halbert

SPRINGFIELD — Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury & Murphy, P.C. announced the hiring of Lisa Halbert as an attorney in the law firm’s Northampton office. Halbert joined Doherty, Wallace in July and brings more than 30 years of experience in representing clients throughout Western Mass.

Halbert has an extensive background in elder law and estate planning, estate and trust administration (including estate-tax return preparation), special-needs trusts, asset-protection planning, residential real estate, and preparation of personal and fiduciary income-tax returns. She is available to assist clients in Hampshire, Hampden, and Franklin counties.

Since 2016, Halbert has served on the board of directors for Lathrop Community located in Easthampton and Northampton, and currently serves as its secretary. She is a member of the National and Massachusetts Associations of Elder Law Attorneys, the Massachusetts Bar Assoc., the Hampshire County Bar Assoc., and the Pioneer Valley Estate Planning Council.

“We are happy to have someone of Lisa’s expertise and experience join the firm, and we look forward to her providing exceptional service to all our clients,” said Garth Janes, managing shareholder of Doherty, Wallace.