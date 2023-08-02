Baystate Health CEO Dr. Mark Keroack Announces Plans to Retire in July 2024

SPRINGFIELD — Dr. Mark Keroack announced his plan to retire as Baystate Health CEO in July 2024 after 10 years of leadership of the region’s primary health system. The board of trustees will launch a national search for his successor.

“It has been and continues to be the privilege of a lifetime to serve as CEO of Baystate Health and partner with the amazing people who provide such outstanding care to our communities,” Keroack said. “While I look forward to spending the next chapter of my life with my family, I plan to be fully engaged in both day-to-day leadership and our strategic efforts to address the challenging dynamics in healthcare today in a way that prioritizes the health needs of our communities and continues our role as an employer of choice.”

Keroack joined Baystate Health in 2011 as chief physician executive and president of Baystate Medical Practices and was appointed to the CEO role in 2014. He has had a long career in both medicine and health administration, serving in leadership roles at UMass Memorial Medical Group and the University Health System Consortium. A specialist in infectious diseases, Keroack was a leading voice during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering public-health information and partnering with public-health officials to address the crisis.

“Baystate Health plays a unique role as a major employer, community asset, and safety net for our most vulnerable community members and their health needs. Mark leads with a focus on mission; even though the financial environment has been challenging, his decisions always prioritize local health needs,” said Harriet DeVerry, board chair. “While Mark’s strengths, vision and commitment to the community will not be easy to replace, the board recognizes this transition as an important opportunity to plan for the future needs of Baystate Health and the patients, families, and communities at the heart of our mission.”

The board has established a search committee and identified a search firm to help conduct a nationwide search for a new CEO. It is expected to take several months to a year to identify a candidate and finalize the next CEO. During this period, Keroack will continue in all aspects of the CEO role.

“I have great admiration for Dr. Keroack and the work he has done in serving the Pioneer Valley for more than a decade,” U.S. Rep. Richard Neal said. “His roots in the city of Springfield run deep, just as they do in the medical community. Growing up in a household where his mother was a nurse and his father a doctor, Dr. Keroack has always had a profound sense of service. His partnership during his time as president and CEO over the past nine years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been irreplaceable. He is a true advocate for the Greater Springfield community, and he is a true believer in facts, always following the science to achieve the best possible outcome for his patients. This, along with his measured approach and good-hearted nature, has earned him the respect of his colleagues in the medical community and those of us who have been fortunate enough to work with him over the course of his distinguished career.”