Jie Chen of Dietz & Company Earns Architecture License

SPRINGFIELD — Dietz & Company Architects announced that Jie Chen, AIA has completed the Architectural Registration Examination and met all of the requirements for architectural licensure in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Chen joined Dietz & Company in 2017 as an architectural associate upon graduating with her master of architecture degree from UMass Amherst. Since then, she has grown within the company and shown her talent and enthusiasm working on a variety of projects in the hospitality, public, and multi-family housing sectors. Now as a licensed architect, she has been promoted from her role as architectural staff to the position of architect.