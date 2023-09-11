Berkshire Bank Among Most Charitable Companies in Massachusetts for 11th Year

BOSTON — The Boston Business Journal named Berkshire Bank an honoree at its annual Corporate Citizenship Awards reception in Boston that recognizes the region’s top corporate charitable contributors. The publication annually celebrates companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities.

Berkshire Bank was listed 43rd of 100 on the top charitable contributor list with $1,419,322 in 2022 Massachusetts charitable giving.

“For more than 175 years, Berkshire has been a purpose-driven bank and an engine for positive change. We are honored to be recognized with this annual award as a top charitable contributor,” said Lori Gazzillo Kiely, managing director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation. “When people ask what fuels us, we don’t just think about a better bank; we imagine better communities.”