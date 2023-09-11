Greenfield Cooperative Bank Donates $5,000 to Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank announced a $5,000 donation to the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund, a partnership between philanthropic organizations and private foundations intended to support Western and Central Mass. farms impacted by recent flooding and rain and to strengthen farm resiliency with an eye toward future climate impacts.

“We are committed to supporting our local farmers and the important work they do to provide our community with fresh, healthy food,” said Tony Worden, president and CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank. “The recent flooding was a devastating blow to many farms, and we are proud to do our part to help them recover and rebuild.”

The Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund is administered by the United Way of Central Massachusetts. Click here for more information.