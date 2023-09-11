Greenfield Local Cultural Council Seeks Funding Proposals

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Local Cultural Council (GLCC) is accepting grant proposals from organizations, schools, and individuals seeking funding to support cultural activities in the community. All submissions are due by Tuesday, Oct. 17. Proposals can be for community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs.

Greenfield received an allocation of $19,400 for this year’s funding round. The grant portal is now open. Click here to apply.

“Grants from the GLCC support a variety of vital community projects and activities in Greenfield, including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in schools, workshops, and lectures,” said Tim Fisk, GLCC chair.

Greenfield’s funding priorities are to support Greenfield-based artists, performers, and venues, although others may apply. The committee is particularly interested in proposals that include a public art component, that enhance the local economy or add value to existing initiatives, and that reach the broadest possible audience.

The GLCC is part of a network of 329 local cultural councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth. The program is the nation’s largest grassroots cultural funding network, supporting thousands of community-based arts, sciences, and humanities projects every year. The state Legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency that allocates funds to each community. Click here for more information.