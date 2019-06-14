Berkshire Bank Employees Package More Than 50,000 Meals for Rise Against Hunger

WESTFIELD — Berkshire Bank employees recently came together to package more than 50,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger, to be sent to nations where starvation is a key concern. The donation was a part of the bank’s annual Xtraordinary Day of Service, where the bank closes its offices early to empower employees to volunteer in their local communities. The event is in its fourth year.

“Xtraordinary Day highlights our commitment to being a 21st-century community bank by putting our ‘Be FIRST’ values into action in the communities we serve,” said Gary Levante, senior vice president, Corporate Responsibility & Culture. “Our employees work tirelessly each and every day to be change agents in our local communities harnessing their skills, expertise, and time to help ensure all individuals thrive.”

The volunteer work for Rise Against Hunger was one of 37 projects completed as a part of Xtraordinary Day. More than 90% of Berkshire Bank’s workforce participated in the event, totaling more than 6,000 hours of volunteer work in a single day throughout the bank’s footprint.