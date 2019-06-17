Massachusetts Bar Assoc. to Offer Free Legal Advice by Phone on June 27

SPRINGFIELD — Western Mass. residents can receive free legal advice on Thursday, June 27 through the semiannual Western Mass. Dial-A-Lawyer call-in program hosted by the Massachusetts Bar Assoc. (MBA).

Volunteer lawyers from the MBA will field phone calls from 5 to 7 p.m. from residents of Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties who have legal concerns or problems. The legal advice is provided at no charge as a public service of the MBA.

The Dial-A-Lawyer phone number is (413) 782-1659. If a caller gets a busy signal, they are asked to hang up and try again. Normal telephone charges will apply.

The MBA’s Dial-A-Lawyer program is co-sponsored by Western New England University School of Law, the Republican, El Pueblo Latino, the Massachusetts Assoc. of Hispanic Attorneys, and the Hispanic National Bar Assoc.

“When legal issues arise, it’s best to have a lawyer in your corner. But that’s not always possible for many people in Massachusetts who are struggling with financial hardships or other obstacles, or just don’t know where to turn for help,” said MBA President Christopher Kenney. “Our Western Mass. Dial-A-Lawyer program increases access to justice across Massachusetts by giving local residents an opportunity to get their legal questions answered at no charge by knowledgeable, local volunteer lawyers.”