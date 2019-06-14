Normandeau Technologies to Host Discussion About Cloud Services on June 25

WEST SPRINGFIELD — On Tuesday, June 25, Normandeau Technologies will host a discussion on the ever-changing landscape of cloud services, and how they offer more security, flexibility, increased productivity, and customer satisfaction. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at 2097 Riverdale St., West Springfield.

Attendees will network with other forward-thinking businesses, get exposed to solutions they may not know exist, look at how modern cloud collaboration and communication solutions can take a business to the next level, learn what a unified communications platform can do for a business, listen to a cybersecurity expert discuss how to protect a business from hackers and ransomware, and enjoy coffee and pastries provided by a local artisan coffee roaster.