The Great Halloween Drive-Thru Returns to Suffield Today

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Campiti Ventures is bringing the Halloween spirit back to Suffield with the Great Halloween Drive-Thru. A family experience full of holograms, projection technology, and kid-friendly spooky scenes, the event will be held Oct. 20-23 and 27-30 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Sunrise Park in Suffield. Tickets are $25 per car (cash only), paid at the entrance.

The half-mile journey will take participants on a fun, haunted, and not-too-scary (no jump scares) route sure to get them in the mood for Halloween season. This is the third annual Halloween event at Sunrise Park, following the successful 2021 Great Halloween Drive-Thru and 2020 Suffield Halloween Spooktacular. Audiences can expect an even bigger and better experience this year with more holograms, projections, and scenes.

“We are so thrilled to be welcomed back for another year of spooky fun,” event creator Frank Campiti said. “People really loved the experience last year — we had families dressed up for Halloween coming through the park, and even had a family come through in a hearse! We saw families with kids, couples on date night, and groups of friends looking for something fun, festive, and safe to do. We’re excited to bring this back to the community and give families a Halloween tradition they can look forward to each year. Expect some of the same fun as last year with some new features that both kids and adults will enjoy.”

A portion of each admission will be used to fund the town of Suffield’s 2023 Suffield Summer Fair and Fireworks. The 2022 event in June drew Suffield residents as well as those from surrounding towns, and the overwhelming response was that the fireworks were the best they had ever seen. Donations are also accepted, and 100% of donations will go directly to the Fireworks Fund.

“We would like to thank partner sponsor PeoplesBank and supporting sponsor Artioli Chrysler Dodge Ram for helping us put on this event,” Campiti added.

Campiti Ventures, run by Suffield resident Frank Campiti, is responsible for the 2021 Great Halloween Drive-Thru, 2021 Suffield Summer Fair and Fireworks, and 2020 Suffield Halloween Drive-Thru and Winter Wonder Drive-Thru. For more information on the Great Halloween Drive-Thru, visit thegreathalloweendrivethru.com.