Berkshire Money Management Announces Hirings, Promotion

DALTON — Berkshire Money Management (BMM), a boutique advisory firm with offices in Dalton and Great Barrington, recently welcomed Brenda Bailly and Tina Archambault as client care specialists. The two new hires join the client care team led by Chelsea Smith, recently promoted to the role of client specialist leader. All three employees play a vital role in providing attentive, personalized service to the clients of Berkshire Money Management.

Bailly, based in the company’s downtown Great Barrington office, brings more than 24 years of experience in financial services and wealth-management operations to her role as client care specialist. Before joining the BMM team, she was a wealth management senior operations specialist at Berkshire Bank, where her responsibilities included client care, opening and closing accounts, audit assistance, system configurations, and more.

A notary, Berkshire Community College graduate, and experienced customer-service professional, Archambault joins the Berkshire Money Management team as client care specialist at the Dalton office. She brings to her new role 25 years in customer service and 16 years of experience in trusts. In her previous role as wealth management operations specialist at Berkshire Bank, she worked with various accounts, including IRAs, trusts, and investment and estate accounts, and was responsible for the opening of new accounts, asset transfers, and other operational tasks.

As part of the client care team, both Bailly and Archambault will assist with client onboarding, scheduling, opening and servicing accounts, facilitating account transactions, building strong relationships, and helping clients with their day-to-day service needs.

“We are proud to celebrate two experienced client care specialists joining our team,” Chief Operating Officer Natalie Wheeler said. “Both Tina and Brenda demonstrate deep client-care expertise, have extensive knowledge, and bring the essentials to the firm’s success moving forward. And, coincidentally, the two worked together for years before joining the BMM family.”

Berkshire Money Management also congratulates Smith on her recent promotion to client specialist leader. She joined BMM in 2021 as a client care specialist. In her new role, she is focused on strengthening BMM’s client care team through coaching, developing new standards and practices, and leading the team in providing exceptional client service. She is a veteran customer-service professional and notary public and has an associate degree from Berkshire Community College in liberal arts with a concentration in business administration.

“Chelsea has shown what an outstanding, versatile leader she is from day one,” said Allen Harris, CEO and founder of Berkshire Money Management. “She not only knows the work, but she recognizes the value of collaboration and continued improvement.

“Our client care specialists and financial planners are equal partners in service of the client, working on a one-to-one ratio,” Harris added. “The client care team is a true business department that, thanks to Chelsea, now has the best leadership.”