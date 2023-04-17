Berkshire Museum Welcomes Foster Families with Free Admission Program

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Museum announced a partnership with Wonderfund, a nonprofit working with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families to provide enrichment opportunities to foster children and families. Under this program, foster families receive free admission to Berkshire Museum for two adults and two children.

Free admission to the museum also gives families access to museum programs such as WeeMuse Littlest Learners, a weekly, educator-led activity for infants and toddlers to spark curiosity with hands-on cognitive and social experiences, on Thursdays from 4 to 4:45 p.m. The museum’s aquarium also hosts Discovery Tank, an educator-led program, on Fridays from 3 to 4 p.m., featuring the animals of the aquarium’s tide pool and demonstrating the behavior and life of crustaceans, sea urchins, starfish, and many other creatures of the shallows.

“This partnership with the Berkshire Museum and the Wonderfund throws open the doors of our treasured downtown institution to foster families,” state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier said. “The Wonderfund is now achieving its goals, not only in the Boston area, but now also here in the Berkshires. Foster families need to be lifted up and appreciated for all they do, and providing the space and programming that the Berkshire Museum offers is just one small way we can support them.”