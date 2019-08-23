Berkshire Theatre Group Installs Modular Ramp at Fitzpatrick Main Stage

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Theatre Group announced the installation of a new modular ramp at the Fitzpatrick Main Stage to increase access for all patrons, replacing the chair lift previously there.

The modular ramp was designed and installed by the Albany Lift Co., and creates an accessible entrance into the Fitzpatrick Main Stage. The modular ramp was funded by a grant from the Stockbridge Community Preservation Act Program.

According to Lillian Lee, director of Grants and Campaigns and accessibility coordinator, “the installation of the ramp at our Fitzpatrick Main Stage is a wonderful addition to our existing accessibility features. This is a big step toward creating a more fully accessible organization for all of our patrons. Theater is universal, and we want to ensure that our programming is able to be enjoyed by everyone.”