UMassFive Adds Student-loan Repayment Benefits as Employee Perk

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union announced it is bringing student-loan repayment benefits to its employees via a new partnership between Student Choice and FutureFuel.io.

Student Choice teamed up with FutureFuel.io earlier this year to better help credit unions address the growing challenge of student-loan debt faced by the emerging workforce. Participating in this new perk allows credit unions to offer their employees and employees of select employee groups access to FutureFuel’s online portal of automated tools that can help reduce the impact of student debt.

“UMassFive got its start serving the students and staff of the Five Colleges in the Pioneer Valley,” said Lauren Duffy, the credit union’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “While our field of membership has expanded over time, our roots in higher education remain a driving force in helping both our members and our employees pay for college responsibly. We believe offering student-loan repayment benefits to our employees will help them achieve greater financial freedom as they move toward other important stages of their lives.”