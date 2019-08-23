Digital Design Tools Course to Be Offered at Greenfield Community College

GREENFIELD — Tina Stevens, adjunct faculty at Greenfield Community College and principal of Stevens Design, will teaching a class on digital design tools on Tuesdays from Sept. 17 to Dec. 20, from 4:10 to 6:50 p.m.

This introduction to digital design is open to the public, as well as enrolled students. It focuses on the use of the Adobe Creative tools Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. Topics include getting started using the Adobe interface, photo image preparation and manipulation, drawing artwork for logos and illustrations, and designing documents and marketing materials.

Tuition is $550, and fundamental computer skills are required. To register, click here or call (413) 775-1661.