BFAIR Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Masquerade Gala

NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Family and Individual Resources (BFAIR) is celebrating 25 years of success with a Masquerade Gala at the Proprietor’s Lodge on Friday, Oct. 25, at 5:30 p.m., sponsored by Adams Community Bank.

The fundraiser will include a VIP hour, live auction, music, great food, special guests, and feature handmade masquerade masks crafted by individuals receiving BFAIR services. The event has a business casual dress code with a black and silver theme (masks are optional).

“We have amazing community partners and supporters, and Adams Community Bank is the underwriter for this event,” said Rich Weisenflue, CEO. “We are excited to share what we’ve accomplished over the last 25 years at BFAIR, and what we see ahead of us for the next 25 years. We hope that folks come to enjoy a great night, to celebrate with us, and continue to support the incredible work that we do every day.”

To register for the event or sponsor visit www.bfair.org/25gala or call Katrina Cardillo, Director of Marketing at (413) 464-7232 ext. 317.

Since 1994, BFAIR has provided adult family care (AFC), residential, in-home clinical services, employment and day services for adults and children with developmental disabilities, acquired brain injury, autism and homecare services for older adults.