Human Service Forum to Host Breakfast Workshop on Strategic Planning

EASTHAMPTON — The Human Service Forum (HSF) will host a breakfast workshop on strategic planning on Tuesday, May 21 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Willits-Hallowell Conference Center, 25 Park St., South Hadley. Click here to register.

The workshop will be led by Jeff Wetherhold, a change-management expert with more than 20 years of experience helping organizations of all sizes develop and implement successful strategic plans. He will discuss the importance of using change-management techniques in strategic planning and provide tips on how to get buy-in from stakeholders and how to track progress.

“Strategic planning is essential for any organization that wants to achieve its goals,” HSF Executive Director Becca Coolong said. “However, many strategic plans end up gathering dust on a shelf. This workshop will teach participants how to develop strategic plans that are engaging and effective.”

The Human Service Forum is a nonprofit organization that provides education, training, and networking opportunities for human-service professionals.