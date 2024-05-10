Westfield State University Appoints William Salka as Provost, VP for Academic Affairs

WESTFIELD — Westfield State University President Linda Thompson appointed William Salka as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. Salka will begin his duties on July 5.

As Westfield State continues to build and reinforce systems, programs, and opportunities to enrich students’ academic experiences as well as the intellectual life of the university, Salka’s leadership acumen, scholarship, integrity, and collaboration are expected to serve Westfield State’s institutional mission and the diverse interests of the campus community.

Among talented candidates, Salka was distinguished by his academic leadership as provost for Eastern Connecticut State University for the past six years, during which time he was widely recognized as a champion of faculty scholarship and research and students’ academic pursuits. He believes in the importance of a dynamic undergraduate and graduate learning experience in which faculty and employees work cooperatively to develop the knowledge, skills, and character essential for students to become responsible leaders and engaged citizens.

“I am very excited about this great opportunity to join the Westfield State team,” he said. “I look forward to arriving on campus in July and getting to know my new colleagues.”

Salka received a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Lewis & Clark College and a doctorate in political science and government from Colorado State University. Prior to serving as chief academic officer for Eastern Connecticut State University, he taught numerous courses in American government, environmental policy, and globalization in his capacity as professor of Political Science since 2000.