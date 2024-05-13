MCLA to Host Graduate Programs Information Session at Berkshire Innovation Center

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) will host information sessions for its master of business administration (MBA) and master of education (MEd) graduate programs on Tuesday, May 14 at 5 p.m. at the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield. A virtual session will be held on Thursday, May 30 at noon.

Prospective students are invited to meet with faculty, students, and staff to learn more about how to continue their education in two of MCLA’s innovative programs designed to support the rising workforce needs in the Berkshires and beyond.

The MBA program is committed to redefining the educational experience by focusing on real-world applications that drive meaningful change in the region’s businesses and organizations. The program combines liberal-arts principles with modern business studies, equipping students with the critical-thinking skills needed to excel in today’s dynamic business environment. It is a part-time, 30-credit program structured in an accelerated hybrid learning model for working professionals and in partnership with the Berkshire Innovation Center.

The MEd program offers a thoughtful blend of classroom and fieldwork experiences that prepare students to make a meaningful impact in their school communities. Programs include MEd with initial licensure, professional teacher licensure with MEd, MEd with individualized plan of study non-licensure, and accelerated +1 bachelor’s degree with Med.

To register for an information session, click here or call the Office of Graduate and Continuing Education at (413) 662-5575.