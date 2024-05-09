Strength in Her Story Conference Slated for May 18

SPRINGFIELD — Moms in Power will present the Strength in Her Story Conference on Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Macedonia Church, 215 Tinkham Road, Springfield.

The conference aims to be a beacon of hope and inspiration, dedicated to celebrating the resilience, strength, and courage of women navigating through life’s complexities.

“This transformative event is a celebration of your evolution, your rise above trauma, and your journey of redefining who you are in the complexities of life,” said Arlyana Bowie, CEO of Moms in Power. “This event is for all women: the woman finding herself, the women going through a tough season, the daughter, the wife, the single parent, the aunt, the grieving woman, even the matriarchs of our families. Everyone you know has a story, and this conference is about redefining your and celebrating story with a different narrative while recognizing your true strength: your healing, restoration, and purpose. Dive deep into empowering conversations, interactive workshops, and inspiring activities designed to uplift and inspire.”

The $40 ticket includes a brunch buffet, inspirational speaker, dynamic panel discussions, healing workshops, raffles, networking, and more. Click here to register.

“From overcoming challenges to embracing and redefining who you are and all you desire to be, this conference is your opportunity to connect with like-minded women, share your stories, and leave feeling empowered, healed, and restored,” Bowie said. “Join us as we celebrate the strength, resilience, and beauty of womanhood.”