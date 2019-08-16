BusinessWest Announces 2019 Women of Impact Keynote Speaker: Lisa Tanzer, President of Life is Good

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest announced that the keynote speaker for the 2019 Women of Impact luncheon will be Lisa Tanzer, president of Life is Good.

Tanzer has more than 25 years of consumer brand experience. Prior to becoming president, Lisa served as the company’s head of Marketing after spending more than 20 years on the board of directors of the Life is Good Kids Foundation. She’s held executive positions in the entertainment, ecommerce, and education sectors. Earlier in her career, she held marketing and strategy roles at Hasbro, Staples, The Gillette Company, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. She received her BA from Tufts University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

The 2019 Women of Impact honorees will be announced in the Oct. 14 issue of BusinessWest. The Women of Impact program is sponsored by Country Bank and TommyCar Auto Group (presenting sponsors), Comcast Business (supporting sponsor), New Valley Bank & Trust (speaker sponsor), and WWLP 22 News/CW Springfield (media sponsor)

The 2019 Women of Impact luncheon is Dec. 5 at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel. Tickets are $65 per person and tables of 10 are available. You can purchase tickets now by clicking here.