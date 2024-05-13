bankESB Promotes Michelle Raskevitz to Vice President

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently promoted Michelle Raskevitz to vice president, Learning and Development.

Raskevitz joined bankESB as a teller in the bank’s College Highway, Southampton office, and is about to celebrate her 30-year work anniversary at bankESB. She has held various roles, primarily in the realm of training, and was most recently assistant vice president, Learning and Development.

Over the course of her career, Raskevitz has grown the Learning and Development department into a place where everyone is both a teacher and a student, continuously growing, sharing, and innovating together, all under her leadership. She enjoys helping others unlock their full potential, and she has had a hand in developing many of bankESB’s leaders.

Raskevitz obtained her associate degree in business administration from Greenfield Community College, as well as multiple diplomas and certificates from the Center for Financial Training. She also graduated with honors from the New England School for Financial Studies in 2013. She has an extensive background of community involvement and volunteer experience with organizations like Credit for Life and the Easthampton High School Council, and currently is chairperson of the executive board of directors for the Center for Financial Training.