Big Y to Hold Prices on More Than 10,000 Grocery Products

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y World Class Markets implemented a price freeze on more than 10,000 items as of May 1. More items are expected to be added to the freeze list. Some freeze list prices may actually go down during this period, but none will go up, and Big Y’s popular sales will continue. Despite the current volatility of food prices, Big Y has pledged to hold the line on these price-freeze items.

“This is a critical time for our customers, and we wanted to recognize that with more than just words of support,” said Michael D’Amour, chief operating officer for Big Y. “We have all been through a tough period, and there are certainly challenges ahead, but we felt it was time to do more to help.”

Items on the list includes specific popular brands of fresh chicken, butter, red and green seedless grapes, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, breakfast cereal, English muffins, cheese, strawberries, Greek yogurt, pizza, orange juice, and spring water. The company has listed the brands and pricing for these items and more at bigy.com.

“We are going to do more,” D’Amour said. “Our customers are like family to us, and we want to help them and the communities we serve.”