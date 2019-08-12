Blackjack Dealer Class Starts Aug. 26

SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute (MCCTI) is offering another training session to become a casino dealer in Massachusetts.

Blackjack dealer training classes start Aug 26. They are held noon-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Classes end Oct. 16 and will immediately be followed by carnival games training, which ends on Nov. 21.

New dealers must know two games. All those who pass two classes are guaranteed an audition with MGM Springfield. The cost for the two classes is $598.

Classes are taught by current MGM Springfield supervisors who are experienced educators as well. The classroom is on the grounds of MGM Springfield and the tables, chips and cards are close replicas of the casino floor.

The training is hands-on and intense, but fun. Students must wear black pants and a white shirt each day and bring a very positive, customer-service attitude. In some ways, the audition for employment starts the first day of class. Class space is limited.

Students should enroll and pay for class online through mccti.com/school.

MCCTI — a partnership between Holyoke Community College, Springfield Technical Community College, and MGM — is authorized by the state of Massachusetts to provide the training required to become a licensed dealer. To get more information or to enroll, visit www.MCCTI.org.

For more information or help enrolling in the class, MCCTI has arranged information sessions:

MassHire Springfield, August 13, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. STCC Technology Park, 1 Federal St., Building 103-3, Springfield.

Holyoke Mall, 2nd floor near Target, August 13, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.,

MassHire Holyoke, 850 High St., Holyoke, August 15, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

E2E: Quaboag Region Workforce and Training Center, 79 Main St., Ware, August 15, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MGM Food Truck Fridays, MGM Springfield Courtyard, August 9 and August 16, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.