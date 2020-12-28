BNI Chapter Donates to Asnuntuck Community College Foundation

ENFIELD, Conn. — The Asnuntuck Community College (ACC) Foundation received a $250 donation from local business group BNI (Business Network International) Western New England (Enfield) On-the-Border. BNI is a business networking and referral organization.

“Our chapter wants to invest in the future of our community and give back to those businesses and institutions who foster that growth,” said Gail Kulas, owner of Somers-based business Leading to Unlock, and the growth coordinator for BNI’s local On-the-Border chapter. “Asnuntuck exemplifies this. In December, we gave back to our community through three donations — the Enfield Food Shelf, the Network Against Domestic Abuse, and now the Asnuntuck Foundation. All three entities fulfill community needs in different ways.”

Michelle Coach Asnuntuck’s interim CEO, noted that “ACC is very appreciative of the generous donation from BNI. The students of ACC have had wonderful opportunities to attend BNI meetings to witness the inner workings of our local businesses. BNI is now helping us support the education of students financially.”

Added Keith Madore, the foundation’s executive director, “the ACC Foundation is pleased to have the support from our local BNI chapter. Through their generosity, we will be able to assist more students facing barriers to complete their education. Every contribution makes an impact.”