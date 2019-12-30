Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Announces 2020 Board of Directors

CHICOPEE — At its recent annual meeting, the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee approved a new slate of officers and directors.

Officers include George Flevotomos, Demayo Properties, president; Sarah Mailhott, Polish National Credit Union, first vice president; Rich Rheault, Integrity Merchant Solutions, second vice president; Richard Bernard Jr., Pilgrim Interiors Inc., treasurer; and Tracy Hebda, Complete Payroll Solutions, secretary.

Directors include Tom Baron, Buffalo Wild Wings; Holly Davis, Chicopee Police Department; Angela Gotay-Cheverez, Freedom Credit Union; Anne Gancarz, Chicopee Public Library; Benjamin Garvey, Insurance Center of New England Inc.; Katie Kalbaugh, Chicopee Fire Department; Roberto Nieves, National Ambulance; Jacqueline Pleet, retired; William Sharp, Greater Springfield Credit Union; Tania Spear, Silver Linings Home Care, LLC; Robert Houle, Unity Financial & Insurance Group; and Mike Vogel, Westfield Bank.

Reappointed as members of the board of trustees were Jim Bugbee, Granfield, Bugbee, & Masse Insurance; Kevin Vann, Dufault, Vann & Carella; and Donna Wiley, PeoplesBank. And reappointed as board members emeritus were Bertram Gardner IV, Caolo & Bieniek Architects Inc.; and Earl LaFlamme III, retired.

Four awards were presented at the meeting. The Helping Hands Award was given to Buffalo Wild Wings for its commitment and support. The Dr. Edward Ryan Award, given to fellow board members that have gone above and beyond for the organization, was presented to Anne Gancarz and Rick Rheault. And the Community Partnership Award was given to the members and administration of the Chicopee Police Department.