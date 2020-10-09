Bradley International Airport to Launch Non-stop Service to Nashville

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced the debut of new, non-stop service from Bradley International Airport to Nashville International Airport on Southwest Airlines.

“Southwest is excited to offer travelers from Bradley International Airport daily service to the vibrant city of Nashville beginning in March 2021,” said Brian Parrish, a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines. In addition to offering Music City as a non-stop Southwest destination from BDL, the new service will provide convenient, one-stop connections to over 40 other Southwest destinations currently served via Nashville International Airport. We appreciate the continued support from New England customers.”

The Nashville service will operate daily on a Boeing 737, departing from Bradley at 3 p.m. and departing Nashville for Bradley at 10:25 a.m. Flights are currently available for booking at southwest.com.

“We are very pleased to welcome the addition of this new, desirable nonstop flight to Nashville on Southwest Airlines,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “Nashville is a popular destination that will also offer our passengers key connectivity to major destinations across the West Coast. This is a significant addition to our route network with an airline that has been an important partner at Bradley International Airport for more than 20 years. We thank Southwest for their continued vote of confidence in Bradley Airport and our market.”