The following building permits were issued during the month of August 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

85 University Dr., LLC

85 University Dr.

$24,600 — Add front entrance and sidewalk to existing building

CHICOPEE

Elms College

147 Grape St.

$1,000 — Construct two hand guards on steps

GMZ Realty, LLC

137 Broadway

$52,000 — Roofing

GREENFIELD

Wood & Barrel Co.

427 Davis St.

$4,789 — Install fire-alarm system

LEE

Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC

480 Pleasant St.

$6,000 — Install four windows

Great Green Theory Land, LLC

845 Pleasant St.

$1,100,000 — Site preparation for new building

LENOX

Adams Community Bank

7 Main St.

$263,489 — Interior renovation of first floor

Sarah Martinelli

2 Holmes Road

$317,220 — Convert existing bank building to specialty dental practice

NORTHAMPTON

Bermor, LP

25 Armory St.

$280,000 — Interior renovations

Central Chambers Realty Trust

16 Center St., #401

$5,000 — Repair walls

Colvest Northampton, LLC

303 King St.

$275,000 — Tenant fit-up for Starbucks

Nonotuck Mill, LLC

296 Nonotuck St.

$605,000 — Renovate lower level for Massachusetts Adaptive Technology Center

Smith College

46 College Lane

$98,000 — Demolish wall in Burton Hall for installation of new cold room

Stop & Shop

238 King St.

$800,000 — Renovate sales floor

PITTSFIELD

Lama Altagracia

263 Second St.

$38,700 — Brick veneer stabilization and restoration

Berkshire Crossing Retail, LLC

555 Hubbard Ave.

$13,850 — Separate existing wet sprinkler system into two zones at former Pier One Imports space

Centro Bradley Berkshire Crossing, LLC

555 Hubbard Ave.

$4,900 — Modify fire-alarm systems in tenant buildout for Spectrum/Charter

City of Pittsfield

55 Depot St.

$9,962 — McKay Parking Garage elevator recall system

Milltown Capital

101 Dan Fox Dr.

$1,424 — Selective demolition, maintenance, and repairs

Michael Phelps

19 Dalton Ave.

$17,000 — Remove and replace shingles off main and back porch

Shaker Community Inc.

1843 West Housatonic St.

$17,707 — Install fire-alarm system for trustees building

Wojtkowski Bros. Inc.

501 East St.

$133,500 — Renovate Suite 101 for use by Berkshire Health Systems as testing and call center

SPRINGFIELD

Astro Logistics, LLC

126 Memorial Dr.

$2,554,170 — Add pre-engineered building to side of existing building for business expansion of Astro Chemical

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$17,609 — Alter space for an IT closet expansion on fifth floor of Daly Building

Gulmohbur 546 Sumner Corp.

544 Sumner Ave.

$35,000 — Repair roofing

Multicultural Community Services of the Pioneer Valley Inc.

1000 Wilbraham Road

$187,785 — Alter interior space on first floor

NE Enterprises, LLC

1200 West Columbus Ave.

$654,360 — Alter interior space for use as INSA cannabis retail store

Springfield Preparatory Charter School

2071 Roosevelt Ave.

$663,712 — Perform abatement and interior exploratory demolition for future buildout

Super Worcester, LLC

800 Worcester St.

$673,572 — Alter interior space at Super Brush for construction of new mezzanine in existing open storage space with office and production rooms below

WILBRAHAM

Town of Wilbraham

5 Spec Pond Way

$476,450 — Construct new rigid frame metal building, renovate existing utilities