Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of August 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
85 University Dr., LLC
85 University Dr.
$24,600 — Add front entrance and sidewalk to existing building
CHICOPEE
Elms College
147 Grape St.
$1,000 — Construct two hand guards on steps
GMZ Realty, LLC
137 Broadway
$52,000 — Roofing
GREENFIELD
Wood & Barrel Co.
427 Davis St.
$4,789 — Install fire-alarm system
LEE
Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$6,000 — Install four windows
Great Green Theory Land, LLC
845 Pleasant St.
$1,100,000 — Site preparation for new building
LENOX
Adams Community Bank
7 Main St.
$263,489 — Interior renovation of first floor
Sarah Martinelli
2 Holmes Road
$317,220 — Convert existing bank building to specialty dental practice
NORTHAMPTON
Bermor, LP
25 Armory St.
$280,000 — Interior renovations
Central Chambers Realty Trust
16 Center St., #401
$5,000 — Repair walls
Colvest Northampton, LLC
303 King St.
$275,000 — Tenant fit-up for Starbucks
Nonotuck Mill, LLC
296 Nonotuck St.
$605,000 — Renovate lower level for Massachusetts Adaptive Technology Center
Smith College
46 College Lane
$98,000 — Demolish wall in Burton Hall for installation of new cold room
Stop & Shop
238 King St.
$800,000 — Renovate sales floor
PITTSFIELD
Lama Altagracia
263 Second St.
$38,700 — Brick veneer stabilization and restoration
Berkshire Crossing Retail, LLC
555 Hubbard Ave.
$13,850 — Separate existing wet sprinkler system into two zones at former Pier One Imports space
Centro Bradley Berkshire Crossing, LLC
555 Hubbard Ave.
$4,900 — Modify fire-alarm systems in tenant buildout for Spectrum/Charter
City of Pittsfield
55 Depot St.
$9,962 — McKay Parking Garage elevator recall system
Milltown Capital
101 Dan Fox Dr.
$1,424 — Selective demolition, maintenance, and repairs
Michael Phelps
19 Dalton Ave.
$17,000 — Remove and replace shingles off main and back porch
Shaker Community Inc.
1843 West Housatonic St.
$17,707 — Install fire-alarm system for trustees building
Wojtkowski Bros. Inc.
501 East St.
$133,500 — Renovate Suite 101 for use by Berkshire Health Systems as testing and call center
SPRINGFIELD
Astro Logistics, LLC
126 Memorial Dr.
$2,554,170 — Add pre-engineered building to side of existing building for business expansion of Astro Chemical
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$17,609 — Alter space for an IT closet expansion on fifth floor of Daly Building
Gulmohbur 546 Sumner Corp.
544 Sumner Ave.
$35,000 — Repair roofing
Multicultural Community Services of the Pioneer Valley Inc.
1000 Wilbraham Road
$187,785 — Alter interior space on first floor
NE Enterprises, LLC
1200 West Columbus Ave.
$654,360 — Alter interior space for use as INSA cannabis retail store
Springfield Preparatory Charter School
2071 Roosevelt Ave.
$663,712 — Perform abatement and interior exploratory demolition for future buildout
Super Worcester, LLC
800 Worcester St.
$673,572 — Alter interior space at Super Brush for construction of new mezzanine in existing open storage space with office and production rooms below
WILBRAHAM
Town of Wilbraham
5 Spec Pond Way
$476,450 — Construct new rigid frame metal building, renovate existing utilities