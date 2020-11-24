Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of November 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
W.D. Cowls Inc.
85 Cowls Road
$88,500 — Finish interior space for general store
CHICOPEE
City of Chicopee
224 Broadway
$5,602 — Replace roof on shed
Joyce Lincourt
31 Lambert Ter.
$8,262 — Remove and replace four windows and one patio door
Joyce Lincourt
31 Lambert Ter.
$4,754 — Remove and replace four windows
Westfield Bank
435 Burnett Road
$29,823 — Roofing
LEE
Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$1,725 — Modification to existing system for tenant fit-out
Richard J. Melluzzo Co.
236 Main St.
$14,000 — Siding
LENOX
SK Design
489 Pittsfield Road
$2,100 — Saw cut and remove existing concrete to expose sewer pipe, repour concrete when sewer line is repaired
NORTHAMPTON
Ampersand Sprout, LLC
241 Main St.
$172,913 — Convert second-floor apartment
Damon Road, LLC
391 Damon Road
$295,000 — Convert restaurant to retail cannabis store and demolish greenhouse
Claudio Guerra
1 Bridge St.
$9,200 — Accessory structure at Spoleto
Hospital Hill Development, LLC
35 Village Hill Road
$73,755 — Interior fit-out
Northampton Realty, LLC
293 King St.
$807,628 — Enclose new vehicle delivery
Smith College
186 Elm St.
$347,000 — Renovate first floor or Morrow House for improved access
SPRINGFIELD
3 Chestnut, LLC
122 Chestnut St.
$25,000 — Remove and replace first-level stairs and landing in parking garage
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$3,814,234 — Alter interior space for new MRI addition to hospital
Blackened Realty, LLC
201 Worthington St.
$106,000 — Alter kitchen and two restrooms at Theodores’ restaurant
Victor Jimenez
282 Locust St.
$16,272 — Erect prefabricated tire-storage building at V.J.’s Tires and Rims
Patriot Living Properties, LLC
1007 East Columbus Ave.
$175,000 — Change of use from restaurant to office use on first floor, second floor to be converted to five residential units