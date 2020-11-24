The following building permits were issued during the month of November 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

W.D. Cowls Inc.

85 Cowls Road

$88,500 — Finish interior space for general store

CHICOPEE

City of Chicopee

224 Broadway

$5,602 — Replace roof on shed

Joyce Lincourt

31 Lambert Ter.

$8,262 — Remove and replace four windows and one patio door

Joyce Lincourt

31 Lambert Ter.

$4,754 — Remove and replace four windows

Westfield Bank

435 Burnett Road

$29,823 — Roofing

LEE

Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC

480 Pleasant St.

$1,725 — Modification to existing system for tenant fit-out

Richard J. Melluzzo Co.

236 Main St.

$14,000 — Siding

LENOX

SK Design

489 Pittsfield Road

$2,100 — Saw cut and remove existing concrete to expose sewer pipe, repour concrete when sewer line is repaired

NORTHAMPTON

Ampersand Sprout, LLC

241 Main St.

$172,913 — Convert second-floor apartment

Damon Road, LLC

391 Damon Road

$295,000 — Convert restaurant to retail cannabis store and demolish greenhouse

Claudio Guerra

1 Bridge St.

$9,200 — Accessory structure at Spoleto

Hospital Hill Development, LLC

35 Village Hill Road

$73,755 — Interior fit-out

Northampton Realty, LLC

293 King St.

$807,628 — Enclose new vehicle delivery

Smith College

186 Elm St.

$347,000 — Renovate first floor or Morrow House for improved access

SPRINGFIELD

3 Chestnut, LLC

122 Chestnut St.

$25,000 — Remove and replace first-level stairs and landing in parking garage

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$3,814,234 — Alter interior space for new MRI addition to hospital

Blackened Realty, LLC

201 Worthington St.

$106,000 — Alter kitchen and two restrooms at Theodores’ restaurant

Victor Jimenez

282 Locust St.

$16,272 — Erect prefabricated tire-storage building at V.J.’s Tires and Rims

Patriot Living Properties, LLC

1007 East Columbus Ave.

$175,000 — Change of use from restaurant to office use on first floor, second floor to be converted to five residential units