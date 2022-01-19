Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
ALP of Chicopee Inc.
185 Grove St.
$5,000 — Install fire-suppression system in commercial kitchen exhaust hood
City of Chicopee
110 Church St.
$49,000 — Verizon Wireless to remove six antennas and nine remote radio heads and replace with 12 antennas and 12 remote radio heads on existing telecommunications tower
City of Chicopee
5 West Main St.
$27,000 — Furnish and install cantilever shade shelter at new fitness stations at Chicopee Senior Center
Luke Realty Management
48 West St.
$2,720 — Interior remodel, including subfloor, flooring, and trim
She’s Your Queen to Be
132 East Main St.
$172,725 — Remove and replace flat roof assembly
HADLEY
Hollrock Realty LLC
294 Russell St.
N/A— Install interior door
LEE
Berkshire Corporate Realty LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$11,900 — Add/relocate sprinklers for new architectural layout
Town of Lee
45 Railroad St.
$8,400 — Remove and replace concrete floor in highway garage
LENOX
Lenox Collection LLC
11 Old Stockbridge Road
$73,000 — Shower renovation in 19 guest rooms at Rockwood
North Sandy Brook LLC
80 Church St.
$5,000 — Investigative interior demolition
WS Development
489 Pittsfield Road
$1,500 — Remove footing over pour from existing footing
NORTHAMPTON
3 Adams St. LLC
557 Easthampton Road
N/A— Install fire system
Center at 35 State Street LLC
35 State St.
$3,291 — Insulation and weatherization
Chamisa Corp.
21 Main St.
$4,000 — Repairs to drywall, flooring repairs
City of Northampton
80 Locust St.
N/A— Fire and security modifications to Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School
Colvest/Northampton LLC
325 King St., A and B
$4,000 — Install sound-masking system
Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
N/A— Renovations to Childbirth Center
Massachusetts Department of Environmental Management
Damon Road
N/A— Install new street-lighting control box at Damon Road and Norwottuck Rail Trail intersection
Northampton Golf Inc.
135 Main St.
$238,000 — Golf sim room addition with deck above
Smith College
College Lane
N/A— Install two eye-wash stations, one fume hood sink, one sink, and water piping on fourth floor
Smith College
College Lane
$268,133 — Renovate two lab rooms
PALMER
Baystate Health
40 Wright St.
$817,172 — Renovate existing space at Wing Memorial Hospital into audiology suite
Baystate Health
40 Wright St.
$185,000 — Renovate existing space at Wing Memorial Hospital to support mobile MRI location with patient prep and staff area
Bolduc Mechanical Services
1237-1239 Park St.
$68,813 — Install new fuel-island canopy
Chris Donohue
1023 Central St.
$3,000 — Renovate existing space into nail salon
David Giordano
1321 Main St.
$13,500 — Roofing
Pioneer Plaza
1240 Park St.
$65,000 — Change veterinary space into a space to recertify EMTs
Pioneer Plaza
1240 Park St.
$65,000 — Change rest of veterinary space into more grooming space
PITTSFIELD
Berkshire Medical Center Inc.
510 North St.
$4,700 — Add two sprinklers in new storage room, replace 15 outdated sprinklers
The Cooper Center LLC
116 North St.
$200,000 — Renovation, including installation of doors and windows and creation of two bathrooms
Kathryn R. Kearns Revocable Trust
14 Dalton Ave.
$15,900 — Roofing
Wojtkowski Bros. Inc.
1575 West Housatonic St.
$3,707 — Install new wet chemical fire-suppression system
Wojtkowski Bros. Inc.
1575 West Housatonic St.
$1,000 — Minor retrofitting of existing fast-food restaurant for new fast-food restaurant
SPRINGFIELD
Belkis de Leon
43 Adams St.
$37,000 — Roofing on retail store
Jeanette Enriquez
266 Bridge St.
$29,790 — Roofing
Eversource
300 Cadwell Dr.
$20,000 — Install one new antenna and two new coaxial lines on communications tower
Icarian Real Estate Advisors LLC
109 Mill St.
$4,500 — Build two bathrooms for karate studio
Mason Wright Senior Living Inc.
439 Union St.
$60,000 — Install new steel decking, reinforced concrete sidewalk, and door that serves the basement of Emerson Hall at Colony Care at Home
Springfield Lodge 61 of the Benevolent & Protective Order of the Elks
440 Tiffany St.
$6,500 — Install three new antennas on Dish Wireless cell tower