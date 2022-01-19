The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

ALP of Chicopee Inc.

185 Grove St.

$5,000 — Install fire-suppression system in commercial kitchen exhaust hood

City of Chicopee

110 Church St.

$49,000 — Verizon Wireless to remove six antennas and nine remote radio heads and replace with 12 antennas and 12 remote radio heads on existing telecommunications tower

City of Chicopee

5 West Main St.

$27,000 — Furnish and install cantilever shade shelter at new fitness stations at Chicopee Senior Center

Luke Realty Management

48 West St.

$2,720 — Interior remodel, including subfloor, flooring, and trim

She’s Your Queen to Be

132 East Main St.

$172,725 — Remove and replace flat roof assembly

HADLEY

Hollrock Realty LLC

294 Russell St.

N/A— Install interior door

LEE

Berkshire Corporate Realty LLC

480 Pleasant St.

$11,900 — Add/relocate sprinklers for new architectural layout

Town of Lee

45 Railroad St.

$8,400 — Remove and replace concrete floor in highway garage

LENOX

Lenox Collection LLC

11 Old Stockbridge Road

$73,000 — Shower renovation in 19 guest rooms at Rockwood

North Sandy Brook LLC

80 Church St.

$5,000 — Investigative interior demolition

WS Development

489 Pittsfield Road

$1,500 — Remove footing over pour from existing footing

NORTHAMPTON

3 Adams St. LLC

557 Easthampton Road

N/A— Install fire system

Center at 35 State Street LLC

35 State St.

$3,291 — Insulation and weatherization

Chamisa Corp.

21 Main St.

$4,000 — Repairs to drywall, flooring repairs

City of Northampton

80 Locust St.

N/A— Fire and security modifications to Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School

Colvest/Northampton LLC

325 King St., A and B

$4,000 — Install sound-masking system

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.

30 Locust St.

N/A— Renovations to Childbirth Center

Massachusetts Department of Environmental Management

Damon Road

N/A— Install new street-lighting control box at Damon Road and Norwottuck Rail Trail intersection

Northampton Golf Inc.

135 Main St.

$238,000 — Golf sim room addition with deck above

Smith College

College Lane

N/A— Install two eye-wash stations, one fume hood sink, one sink, and water piping on fourth floor

Smith College

College Lane

$268,133 — Renovate two lab rooms

PALMER

Baystate Health

40 Wright St.

$817,172 — Renovate existing space at Wing Memorial Hospital into audiology suite

Baystate Health

40 Wright St.

$185,000 — Renovate existing space at Wing Memorial Hospital to support mobile MRI location with patient prep and staff area

Bolduc Mechanical Services

1237-1239 Park St.

$68,813 — Install new fuel-island canopy

Chris Donohue

1023 Central St.

$3,000 — Renovate existing space into nail salon

David Giordano

1321 Main St.

$13,500 — Roofing

Pioneer Plaza

1240 Park St.

$65,000 — Change veterinary space into a space to recertify EMTs

Pioneer Plaza

1240 Park St.

$65,000 — Change rest of veterinary space into more grooming space

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Medical Center Inc.

510 North St.

$4,700 — Add two sprinklers in new storage room, replace 15 outdated sprinklers

The Cooper Center LLC

116 North St.

$200,000 — Renovation, including installation of doors and windows and creation of two bathrooms

Kathryn R. Kearns Revocable Trust

14 Dalton Ave.

$15,900 — Roofing

Wojtkowski Bros. Inc.

1575 West Housatonic St.

$3,707 — Install new wet chemical fire-suppression system

Wojtkowski Bros. Inc.

1575 West Housatonic St.

$1,000 — Minor retrofitting of existing fast-food restaurant for new fast-food restaurant

SPRINGFIELD

Belkis de Leon

43 Adams St.

$37,000 — Roofing on retail store

Jeanette Enriquez

266 Bridge St.

$29,790 — Roofing

Eversource

300 Cadwell Dr.

$20,000 — Install one new antenna and two new coaxial lines on communications tower

Icarian Real Estate Advisors LLC

109 Mill St.

$4,500 — Build two bathrooms for karate studio

Mason Wright Senior Living Inc.

439 Union St.

$60,000 — Install new steel decking, reinforced concrete sidewalk, and door that serves the basement of Emerson Hall at Colony Care at Home

Springfield Lodge 61 of the Benevolent & Protective Order of the Elks

440 Tiffany St.

$6,500 — Install three new antennas on Dish Wireless cell tower