PeoplesBank Sets New Record for Charitable Contributions in 2021

HOLYOKE — With a focus on food insecurity, housing, and literacy, PeoplesBank announced a record level of charitable contributions, with donations reaching $1,315,000 over the past year with a total of close to $11 million donated since 2011. The bank has doubled its donations in the last five years.

“It is a big part of who we are as an organization, our employees, and how they volunteer in the community,” said Tom Senecal, president and CEO of PeoplesBank. “I see 2022 as a tremendous opportunity for us to give back and be committed to the communities that we serve.”

PeoplesBank’s associates donate 10,000 volunteer hours per year, and 74 of them have served on 54 nonprofit boards.

“I can’t really point to anything that Square One does that doesn’t have PeoplesBank’s stamp on it,” said Kristine Allard, vice president of Development and Communication at SquareOne. “They are amazing experts in the field of banking, so they offer their expertise to us in terms of our operational needs. But when it comes to the philanthropic side of things, there’s very little that happens at Square One that isn’t somehow impacted by PeoplesBank.”

Chris Conway, executive director of the West Hartford (Conn.) Chamber of Commerce, noted that “businesses look for two things with the Chamber of Commerce: what can I get out of the relationship as far as exposure and networking opportunities. PeoplesBank is interested in that, of course, but they also want to know how they can be helpful and contribute. They have certainly done that. I know they’ve worked with a number of nonprofits, and they’ve worked within their neighborhood and beyond.”

Colleen Shanley-Loveless, president and CEO of Revitalize Community Development Corp., added that “they get great turnout and participation — from the president of PeoplesBank, Tom Senecal, to all the departments and all of the branches. We could not do the work we do without the help of PeoplesBank.”

Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley, added that “I can’t think of a way that PeoplesBank has not been there for us. We actually had a field trip to the PeoplesBank headquarters, and I’ll never forget the picture of our girls sitting around that big boardroom table. That was a meaningful, special experience for them that exposed the girls to the world of banking.”

More information on PeoplesBank’s corporate responsibility and how to apply for a donation can be found at bankatpeoples.com/support.