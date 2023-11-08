Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2023.
CHICOPEE
Acclaim Properties Inc.
2 Dwight St.
$42,600 — Roofing
Acclaim Properties Inc.
78 Front St.
$62,250 — Roofing and siding
Amy Deauseault
25 Grace St.
$18,999 — Roofing
Dino Facente
520 East St.
$22,000 — Roofing
Veronique Leroy
229-231 Grove St.
$6,575 — Demolish and rebuild both chimneys
Albert Mason, Maureen Mason
145 Springfield St.
$8,750 — Roofing
RL New Life LLC
200 Exchange St.
$3,000 — New partitions and doors in sanctuary, new panic bar at rear entry with upgrade to exit signs
UFPT MA LLC
300 Burnett Road
$209,930 — Roofing
EASTHAMPTON
60-62 Main Street LLC
60-62 Main St.
$5,000 — Remove pergola and deck
Massachusetts Audubon Society
127 Coombs Road
$12,000 — Attach accessibility ramp to existing deck structure
HADLEY
Parmar & Sons Inc.
24 Bay Road
N/A — Install air handlers and heat pump condensing unit
Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
120 Russell St.
N/A — New bell tower
LEE
705 Pleasant Street LLC
705 Pleasant St.
$382,983 — Install rooftop-mounted photovoltaic solar modules and related electrical equipment
Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy NFP
780 Tyringham Road
$18,500 — Roofing and siding
Alan Wilcox, Lynn Bertelli
29 High St.
$4,000 — Roofing
LENOX
Chucky’s LLC
90 Main St.
$25,000 — Selective demolition
Hillcrest Educational Center
349 Old Stockbridge Road
$408,245 — Replace windows, siding, decking, and shingles
Hillcrest Educational Center
242 West Mountain Road
$318,330 — Replace siding and windows; add new exterior porch, roof, and walkways; re-roof main roof areas; HVAC work to provide ventilation of fresh air
NORTHAMPTON
4-6 Market Street LLC
4 Market St.
$60,000 — Office renovation and add kitchen
14 Conz St. LLC
14 Conz St.
N/A — Deck repairs
1924 LLC
46 Round Hill Road
$2,700,000 — Convert Coolidge Hall building into apartments
Ballybunion Realty LLC
102 Main St., Unit A
$4,340 — Illuminated sign for Smoke Shop
City of Northampton
20 West St.
$7,950 — Chimney liner at Forbes Library
DDM Properties LLC
14 Market St.
$30,000 — Roofing
Florence Congregational Church
130 Pine St.
$35,000 — Fire system upgrade and add-on
Healthy Neighbors Group LLC
321 Bridge St.
$5,000 — Repairs and replacement windows
Scher Mass LLC
10 Michelman Ave.
$10,000 — Two-car garage addition
Smith College
186 Elm St.
$10,000 — Ceiling repairs at Jordan House
Smith College
100 Green St.
$96,740 — Install and relocate growth cambers
Valley Go West LLC
3 North Main St.
$4,300 — Two roof vents and insulation
PITTSFIELD
Cross Development Berkshires LLC
41 Cherry St.
$147,000 — Patch, paint, carpentry, tile, new vanities and cabinets
L&S LP
1035 South St.
$92,000 — Machine demolition of structure, including slab and foundations
OBCC Holdings LLC
74 Downing Parkway
$168, — Roofing
Regan Development
592 North St., Building 2
$2,925,402 — Renovate building
Regan Development
592 North St., Building 3
$4,130,845 — Repair/improve commercial and residential apartments
South Street Associates LLC
153 South St.
$400,000 — Repair existing parapet
SPRINGFIELD
Citywide Associates LP
513 Main St.
$19,873.55 — Insulation and air sealing
Citywide Associates LP
64 Myrtle St.
$30,918.10 — Insulation and air sealing
Holy Name Catholic Assoc.
323 Dickinson St.
$121,964 — Roofing at Holy Name Church
Western New England University
1215 Wilbraham Road
$237,451 — Alter third-floor space in Sleith Hall for six faculty offices
Guyseymore Wilson
708 Main St.
$125,000 — Full remodel and addition to rear of property for new kitchen