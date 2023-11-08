Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2023.

CHICOPEE

Acclaim Properties Inc.
2 Dwight St.
$42,600 — Roofing

Acclaim Properties Inc.
78 Front St.
$62,250 — Roofing and siding

Amy Deauseault
25 Grace St.
$18,999 — Roofing

Dino Facente
520 East St.
$22,000 — Roofing

Veronique Leroy
229-231 Grove St.
$6,575 — Demolish and rebuild both chimneys

Albert Mason, Maureen Mason
145 Springfield St.
$8,750 — Roofing

RL New Life LLC
200 Exchange St.
$3,000 — New partitions and doors in sanctuary, new panic bar at rear entry with upgrade to exit signs

UFPT MA LLC
300 Burnett Road
$209,930 — Roofing

EASTHAMPTON

60-62 Main Street LLC
60-62 Main St.
$5,000 — Remove pergola and deck

Massachusetts Audubon Society
127 Coombs Road
$12,000 — Attach accessibility ramp to existing deck structure

HADLEY

Parmar & Sons Inc.
24 Bay Road
N/A — Install air handlers and heat pump condensing unit

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
120 Russell St.
N/A — New bell tower

LEE

705 Pleasant Street LLC
705 Pleasant St.
$382,983 — Install rooftop-mounted photovoltaic solar modules and related electrical equipment

Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy NFP
780 Tyringham Road
$18,500 — Roofing and siding

Alan Wilcox, Lynn Bertelli
29 High St.
$4,000 — Roofing

LENOX

Chucky’s LLC
90 Main St.
$25,000 — Selective demolition

Hillcrest Educational Center
349 Old Stockbridge Road
$408,245 — Replace windows, siding, decking, and shingles

Hillcrest Educational Center
242 West Mountain Road
$318,330 — Replace siding and windows; add new exterior porch, roof, and walkways; re-roof main roof areas; HVAC work to provide ventilation of fresh air

NORTHAMPTON

4-6 Market Street LLC
4 Market St.
$60,000 — Office renovation and add kitchen

14 Conz St. LLC
14 Conz St.
N/A — Deck repairs

1924 LLC
46 Round Hill Road
$2,700,000 — Convert Coolidge Hall building into apartments

Ballybunion Realty LLC
102 Main St., Unit A
$4,340 — Illuminated sign for Smoke Shop

City of Northampton
20 West St.
$7,950 — Chimney liner at Forbes Library

DDM Properties LLC
14 Market St.
$30,000 — Roofing

Florence Congregational Church
130 Pine St.
$35,000 — Fire system upgrade and add-on

Healthy Neighbors Group LLC
321 Bridge St.
$5,000 — Repairs and replacement windows

Scher Mass LLC
10 Michelman Ave.
$10,000 — Two-car garage addition

Smith College
186 Elm St.
$10,000 — Ceiling repairs at Jordan House

Smith College
100 Green St.
$96,740 — Install and relocate growth cambers

Valley Go West LLC
3 North Main St.
$4,300 — Two roof vents and insulation

PITTSFIELD

Cross Development Berkshires LLC
41 Cherry St.
$147,000 — Patch, paint, carpentry, tile, new vanities and cabinets

L&S LP
1035 South St.
$92,000 — Machine demolition of structure, including slab and foundations

OBCC Holdings LLC
74 Downing Parkway
$168, — Roofing

Regan Development
592 North St., Building 2
$2,925,402 — Renovate building

Regan Development
592 North St., Building 3
$4,130,845 — Repair/improve commercial and residential apartments

South Street Associates LLC
153 South St.
$400,000 — Repair existing parapet

SPRINGFIELD

Citywide Associates LP
513 Main St.
$19,873.55 — Insulation and air sealing

Citywide Associates LP
64 Myrtle St.
$30,918.10 — Insulation and air sealing

Holy Name Catholic Assoc.
323 Dickinson St.
$121,964 — Roofing at Holy Name Church

Western New England University
1215 Wilbraham Road
$237,451 — Alter third-floor space in Sleith Hall for six faculty offices

Guyseymore Wilson
708 Main St.
$125,000 — Full remodel and addition to rear of property for new kitchen

