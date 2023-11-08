The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2023.

CHICOPEE

Acclaim Properties Inc.

2 Dwight St.

$42,600 — Roofing

Acclaim Properties Inc.

78 Front St.

$62,250 — Roofing and siding

Amy Deauseault

25 Grace St.

$18,999 — Roofing

Dino Facente

520 East St.

$22,000 — Roofing

Veronique Leroy

229-231 Grove St.

$6,575 — Demolish and rebuild both chimneys

Albert Mason, Maureen Mason

145 Springfield St.

$8,750 — Roofing

RL New Life LLC

200 Exchange St.

$3,000 — New partitions and doors in sanctuary, new panic bar at rear entry with upgrade to exit signs

UFPT MA LLC

300 Burnett Road

$209,930 — Roofing

EASTHAMPTON

60-62 Main Street LLC

60-62 Main St.

$5,000 — Remove pergola and deck

Massachusetts Audubon Society

127 Coombs Road

$12,000 — Attach accessibility ramp to existing deck structure

HADLEY

Parmar & Sons Inc.

24 Bay Road

N/A — Install air handlers and heat pump condensing unit

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

120 Russell St.

N/A — New bell tower

LEE

705 Pleasant Street LLC

705 Pleasant St.

$382,983 — Install rooftop-mounted photovoltaic solar modules and related electrical equipment

Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy NFP

780 Tyringham Road

$18,500 — Roofing and siding

Alan Wilcox, Lynn Bertelli

29 High St.

$4,000 — Roofing

LENOX

Chucky’s LLC

90 Main St.

$25,000 — Selective demolition

Hillcrest Educational Center

349 Old Stockbridge Road

$408,245 — Replace windows, siding, decking, and shingles

Hillcrest Educational Center

242 West Mountain Road

$318,330 — Replace siding and windows; add new exterior porch, roof, and walkways; re-roof main roof areas; HVAC work to provide ventilation of fresh air

NORTHAMPTON

4-6 Market Street LLC

4 Market St.

$60,000 — Office renovation and add kitchen

14 Conz St. LLC

14 Conz St.

N/A — Deck repairs

1924 LLC

46 Round Hill Road

$2,700,000 — Convert Coolidge Hall building into apartments

Ballybunion Realty LLC

102 Main St., Unit A

$4,340 — Illuminated sign for Smoke Shop

City of Northampton

20 West St.

$7,950 — Chimney liner at Forbes Library

DDM Properties LLC

14 Market St.

$30,000 — Roofing

Florence Congregational Church

130 Pine St.

$35,000 — Fire system upgrade and add-on

Healthy Neighbors Group LLC

321 Bridge St.

$5,000 — Repairs and replacement windows

Scher Mass LLC

10 Michelman Ave.

$10,000 — Two-car garage addition

Smith College

186 Elm St.

$10,000 — Ceiling repairs at Jordan House

Smith College

100 Green St.

$96,740 — Install and relocate growth cambers

Valley Go West LLC

3 North Main St.

$4,300 — Two roof vents and insulation

PITTSFIELD

Cross Development Berkshires LLC

41 Cherry St.

$147,000 — Patch, paint, carpentry, tile, new vanities and cabinets

L&S LP

1035 South St.

$92,000 — Machine demolition of structure, including slab and foundations

OBCC Holdings LLC

74 Downing Parkway

$168, — Roofing

Regan Development

592 North St., Building 2

$2,925,402 — Renovate building

Regan Development

592 North St., Building 3

$4,130,845 — Repair/improve commercial and residential apartments

South Street Associates LLC

153 South St.

$400,000 — Repair existing parapet

SPRINGFIELD

Citywide Associates LP

513 Main St.

$19,873.55 — Insulation and air sealing

Citywide Associates LP

64 Myrtle St.

$30,918.10 — Insulation and air sealing

Holy Name Catholic Assoc.

323 Dickinson St.

$121,964 — Roofing at Holy Name Church

Western New England University

1215 Wilbraham Road

$237,451 — Alter third-floor space in Sleith Hall for six faculty offices

Guyseymore Wilson

708 Main St.

$125,000 — Full remodel and addition to rear of property for new kitchen