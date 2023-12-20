The following building permits were issued during the months of November and December 2023.

CHICOPEE

Blue River Properties

924 Chicopee St.

$15,000 — Roofing

Marc Cusano

50 Springfield St.

$7,000 — Air sealing

Nexius LLC

824 Chicopee St.

$16,000 — Insulation, air sealing

RCMC Grape Street Realty LLC

362 Front St.

$21,615 — Insulation

EASTHAMPTON

North Harlow 3 LLC

29-9 West Lake St.

$35,000 — Replace existing windows with new vinyl windows

HADLEY

Town of Hadley

230 Middle St.

N/A — Repair stairs at Department of Public Works

LEE

Fairview Associates LP

65 Fairview St.

$12,000 — Add bathroom

Prime Retail LP

50 Water St.

$9.932 — Replace two gas-fired RTUs on roof

LENOX

North Sandy Brook LLC

29 Church St.

$2,500 — Repair exterior stair/egress

NORTHAMPTON

Black Sheep Development LLC

32 Perkins Ave.

$53,000 — Repairs to balcony

Blue Mountain Properties LLC

76 Maple St.

$9,000 — Renovate two bathrooms

Branna LLC

23 Randolph Place, #112

$3,404 — Replace three windows

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.

30 Locust St.

$62,302 — Create stretcher holding and break room in CT scan area on ground floor

GPD 20 Industrial Drive LLC

29 Industrial Dr. East

$612,501 — Interior renovation for new offices and bedrooms for Clinical & Support Options

Hess Retail Stores LLC

215 King St.

N/A — Remove canopy at fuel island

Look Memorial Park

300 North Main St.

$76,235 — Install bar on south porch

ServiceNet Inc.

131 King St.

$66,300 — Roofing

Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence

220 Main St.

$177,982 — Install seven heat pumps

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Retirement Home Inc.

89 South St.

$14,850 — Remove and replace fencing

Clip Shop LLC

58 Elm St.

$46,000 — Rework floor plan, add partitions, electrical work, HVAC, plumbing, flooring

Cross Development Berkshires LLC

41 Cherry St.

$18,400 — Remove and replace shingles

Cross Development Berkshires LLC

236 Columbus Ave.

$12,590 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

658 Berkshire Avenue LLC

644 Berkshire Ave.

$5,000 — New foundation for storage tank

ADG Mason Square LLC

605 State St.

$19,853 — Insulate and air seal throughout African Diaspora Mental Health Assoc.

American International College

1059 State St.

$1,252,431 — Repair fire damage to Lissa Building and new interior build-out with updates and modifications

American International College

1067 State St.

$615,031.80 — Interior build-out with updates and modifications for AIC Health Sciences

Arrha Credit Union

145 Industry Ave.

$68,830 — Roofing

Balise Properties LLC

1333 Boston Road

$18,000 — Alter portion of first-floor interior assembly area for conference and storage room use

DM Renaissance Development LLC

443 State St.

$625,000 — Alter interior space in former Kavanaugh Building for mixed business and residential use

J&N Salema Family LP

694 Page Blvd.

$190,150 — Alter interior space at Dunkin’ Donuts for corporate modifications and updates

Nuccios Inc.

477 Page Blvd.

$60,000 — Erect patio addition to left side of Two Guys Pizza property

SCP 2001 A-CSF-27 LLC

970 St. James Ave.

$23,100 — Remove and replace shingles over CVS entryway

Springfield Boys Club

481 Carew St.

$477,000 — Alter interior locker rooms, relocate bathroom fixtures, create offices