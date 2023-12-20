Building Permits

Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the months of November and December 2023.

CHICOPEE

Blue River Properties
924 Chicopee St.
$15,000 — Roofing

Marc Cusano
50 Springfield St.
$7,000 — Air sealing

Nexius LLC
824 Chicopee St.
$16,000 — Insulation, air sealing

RCMC Grape Street Realty LLC
362 Front St.
$21,615 — Insulation

EASTHAMPTON

North Harlow 3 LLC
29-9 West Lake St.
$35,000 — Replace existing windows with new vinyl windows

HADLEY

Town of Hadley
230 Middle St.
N/A — Repair stairs at Department of Public Works

LEE

Fairview Associates LP
65 Fairview St.
$12,000 — Add bathroom

Prime Retail LP
50 Water St.
$9.932 — Replace two gas-fired RTUs on roof

LENOX

North Sandy Brook LLC
29 Church St.
$2,500 — Repair exterior stair/egress

NORTHAMPTON

Black Sheep Development LLC
32 Perkins Ave.
$53,000 — Repairs to balcony

Blue Mountain Properties LLC
76 Maple St.
$9,000 — Renovate two bathrooms

Branna LLC
23 Randolph Place, #112
$3,404 — Replace three windows

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
$62,302 — Create stretcher holding and break room in CT scan area on ground floor

GPD 20 Industrial Drive LLC
29 Industrial Dr. East
$612,501 — Interior renovation for new offices and bedrooms for Clinical & Support Options

Hess Retail Stores LLC
215 King St.
N/A — Remove canopy at fuel island

Look Memorial Park
300 North Main St.
$76,235 — Install bar on south porch

ServiceNet Inc.
131 King St.
$66,300 — Roofing

Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence
220 Main St.
$177,982 — Install seven heat pumps

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Retirement Home Inc.
89 South St.
$14,850 — Remove and replace fencing

Clip Shop LLC
58 Elm St.
$46,000 — Rework floor plan, add partitions, electrical work, HVAC, plumbing, flooring

Cross Development Berkshires LLC
41 Cherry St.
$18,400 — Remove and replace shingles

Cross Development Berkshires LLC
236 Columbus Ave.
$12,590 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

658 Berkshire Avenue LLC
644 Berkshire Ave.
$5,000 — New foundation for storage tank

ADG Mason Square LLC
605 State St.
$19,853 — Insulate and air seal throughout African Diaspora Mental Health Assoc.

American International College
1059 State St.
$1,252,431 — Repair fire damage to Lissa Building and new interior build-out with updates and modifications

American International College
1067 State St.
$615,031.80 — Interior build-out with updates and modifications for AIC Health Sciences

Arrha Credit Union
145 Industry Ave.
$68,830 — Roofing

Balise Properties LLC
1333 Boston Road
$18,000 — Alter portion of first-floor interior assembly area for conference and storage room use

DM Renaissance Development LLC
443 State St.
$625,000 — Alter interior space in former Kavanaugh Building for mixed business and residential use

J&N Salema Family LP
694 Page Blvd.
$190,150 — Alter interior space at Dunkin’ Donuts for corporate modifications and updates

Nuccios Inc.
477 Page Blvd.
$60,000 — Erect patio addition to left side of Two Guys Pizza property

SCP 2001 A-CSF-27 LLC
970 St. James Ave.
$23,100 — Remove and replace shingles over CVS entryway

Springfield Boys Club
481 Carew St.
$477,000 — Alter interior locker rooms, relocate bathroom fixtures, create offices

