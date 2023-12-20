Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of November and December 2023.
CHICOPEE
Blue River Properties
924 Chicopee St.
$15,000 — Roofing
Marc Cusano
50 Springfield St.
$7,000 — Air sealing
Nexius LLC
824 Chicopee St.
$16,000 — Insulation, air sealing
RCMC Grape Street Realty LLC
362 Front St.
$21,615 — Insulation
EASTHAMPTON
North Harlow 3 LLC
29-9 West Lake St.
$35,000 — Replace existing windows with new vinyl windows
HADLEY
Town of Hadley
230 Middle St.
N/A — Repair stairs at Department of Public Works
LEE
Fairview Associates LP
65 Fairview St.
$12,000 — Add bathroom
Prime Retail LP
50 Water St.
$9.932 — Replace two gas-fired RTUs on roof
LENOX
North Sandy Brook LLC
29 Church St.
$2,500 — Repair exterior stair/egress
NORTHAMPTON
Black Sheep Development LLC
32 Perkins Ave.
$53,000 — Repairs to balcony
Blue Mountain Properties LLC
76 Maple St.
$9,000 — Renovate two bathrooms
Branna LLC
23 Randolph Place, #112
$3,404 — Replace three windows
Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
$62,302 — Create stretcher holding and break room in CT scan area on ground floor
GPD 20 Industrial Drive LLC
29 Industrial Dr. East
$612,501 — Interior renovation for new offices and bedrooms for Clinical & Support Options
Hess Retail Stores LLC
215 King St.
N/A — Remove canopy at fuel island
Look Memorial Park
300 North Main St.
$76,235 — Install bar on south porch
ServiceNet Inc.
131 King St.
$66,300 — Roofing
Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence
220 Main St.
$177,982 — Install seven heat pumps
PITTSFIELD
Berkshire Retirement Home Inc.
89 South St.
$14,850 — Remove and replace fencing
Clip Shop LLC
58 Elm St.
$46,000 — Rework floor plan, add partitions, electrical work, HVAC, plumbing, flooring
Cross Development Berkshires LLC
41 Cherry St.
$18,400 — Remove and replace shingles
Cross Development Berkshires LLC
236 Columbus Ave.
$12,590 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
658 Berkshire Avenue LLC
644 Berkshire Ave.
$5,000 — New foundation for storage tank
ADG Mason Square LLC
605 State St.
$19,853 — Insulate and air seal throughout African Diaspora Mental Health Assoc.
American International College
1059 State St.
$1,252,431 — Repair fire damage to Lissa Building and new interior build-out with updates and modifications
American International College
1067 State St.
$615,031.80 — Interior build-out with updates and modifications for AIC Health Sciences
Arrha Credit Union
145 Industry Ave.
$68,830 — Roofing
Balise Properties LLC
1333 Boston Road
$18,000 — Alter portion of first-floor interior assembly area for conference and storage room use
DM Renaissance Development LLC
443 State St.
$625,000 — Alter interior space in former Kavanaugh Building for mixed business and residential use
J&N Salema Family LP
694 Page Blvd.
$190,150 — Alter interior space at Dunkin’ Donuts for corporate modifications and updates
Nuccios Inc.
477 Page Blvd.
$60,000 — Erect patio addition to left side of Two Guys Pizza property
SCP 2001 A-CSF-27 LLC
970 St. James Ave.
$23,100 — Remove and replace shingles over CVS entryway
Springfield Boys Club
481 Carew St.
$477,000 — Alter interior locker rooms, relocate bathroom fixtures, create offices