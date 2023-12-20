Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
Barnes Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $680,000
Buyer: Franklin Land Trust Inc.
Seller: June L. Heideman
Date: 11/15/23
Phillips Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $680,000
Buyer: Franklin Land Trust Inc.
Seller: June L. Heideman
Date: 11/15/23
BUCKLAND
97 Elm St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $405,600
Buyer: Zachary R. Mazzone
Seller: Grandison Int.
Date: 11/15/23
COLRAIN
78 East Colrain Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Aaron Thompson
Seller: North N. Nartowicz NT
Date: 11/21/23
141 Franklin Hill Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $895,000
Buyer: Leslie Frazier
Seller: Allen Dewing Jr. TR
Date: 11/17/23
60 Jurek Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Kaitlyn R. Williams
Seller: Jean M. Baczek
Date: 11/16/23
DEERFIELD
638 Greenfield Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Marc Weller
Seller: Christopher Mason
Date: 11/13/23
5 Hillside Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Michael R. Gretzinger
Seller: Susan Brandts RET
Date: 11/15/23
18 Keets Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Vladimir Agapov
Seller: Komosa, Kevin C., (Estate)
Date: 11/21/23
GREENFIELD
17 Chestnut Hill
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Thomas Bledsoe
Seller: Jesse R. Duquette
Date: 11/17/23
127 Franklin St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Christopher Lemay
Seller: John F. Merrigan
Date: 11/15/23
28 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01376
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Newlife LLC
Seller: 28 High Street LLC
Date: 11/15/23
23 Laurel St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Raymond Cusson
Seller: Arpc LLC
Date: 11/13/23
141 Leyden Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Benjamin Stafford
Seller: Douglas S. Creighton
Date: 11/17/23
35 Lillian St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Joan McWilliams Int.
Seller: Powell IRT
Date: 11/16/23
157-159 Wells St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Jorge A. Quintanilla
Seller: Judith B. Stein RET
Date: 11/14/23
LEYDEN
19 Brattleboro Road
Leyden, MA 01301
Amount: $524,900
Buyer: Adam Cormier
Seller: Neville Int.
Date: 11/15/23
MONROE
146 Main Road
Monroe, MA 01247
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Layla M. Rougeau
Seller: Nathan H. Cote
Date: 11/22/23
MONTAGUE
149-151 3rd St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Third Place Garage LLC
Seller: David J. Larue
Date: 11/15/23
345 Federal St.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Justin D. Killeen
Seller: Thomas J. Mitchell
Date: 11/21/23
76 Montague St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $352,500
Buyer: Neville Int.
Seller: Lorraine B. Mauran
Date: 11/15/23
114 Montague St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $127,000
Buyer: EDS Enterprises LLC
Seller: Seth D. Recore
Date: 11/22/23
NORTHFIELD
33 Lower Farms Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Cheryl Fragione
Seller: Donna L. Mercer
Date: 11/22/23
1026 Millers Falls Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $177,500
Buyer: David L. Dresser
Seller: Indymac Imsc Mortgage Loan TR
Date: 11/21/23
50 South Mountain Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $1,095,000
Buyer: John Loranger
Seller: Nancy H. Ames
Date: 11/17/23
50-C South Mountain Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Benjamin Paly
Seller: Nancy H. Ames
Date: 11/17/23
ORANGE
95 Adams St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Scott Parkinson
Seller: Elaine J. Inman
Date: 11/13/23
414 East River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Jaqueline C. Davis
Seller: Moses S. Ajunwa
Date: 11/14/23
241 Hayden St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $314,000
Buyer: Shamus P. Gorman
Seller: Jay M. Guilmette
Date: 11/14/23
193 Royalston Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Kelly Zweben-Kelley
Seller: Emma Ellsworth
Date: 11/16/23
SHUTESBURY
33 Wendell Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $505,700
Buyer: Brian A. Kolb
Seller: Hoyack, Constance M., (Estate)
Date: 11/17/23
WARWICK
11 Wheeler Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Stephen L. Orbe
Seller: Astrella FT
Date: 11/20/23
WHATELY
196 Christian Lane
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $459,900
Buyer: Joseph Strzegowski
Seller: Patricia A. Jablonski
Date: 11/15/23
207 River Road
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $1,415,000
Buyer: J. Bysiewski Farm LLC
Seller: Pasiecnik, James M., (Estate)
Date: 11/16/23
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
39 Barn Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Chad M. Richburg
Seller: Poulos FT
Date: 11/17/23
31 Bradford Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Andrew Rice
Seller: Debra G. Ritchie
Date: 11/20/23
80 Broz Ter.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Stanislav Petrov
Seller: Seth E. Bertone-Gross
Date: 11/15/23
44 Colonial Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Timothy J. Dobek
Date: 11/17/23
56 Coronet Circle
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Peter Harand
Seller: Kristin A. Letendre
Date: 11/17/23
43 Federal St. Ext.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: William J. Leblanc
Seller: Frederick Vollrath
Date: 11/17/23
60 Howard St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Max S. Berg
Seller: Joyce A. Berg
Date: 11/21/23
32 Leonard St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Seth E. Bertone-Gross
Seller: Max W. Hallmark
Date: 11/15/23
49 Logan Place
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Olga M. Toskaj
Seller: Pavel Yusenko
Date: 11/13/23
78 North Westfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Avery A. Greene
Seller: Deanna M. Leblanc
Date: 11/17/23
304 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: Ahmet Gunay
Seller: 716 Spring Valley LLC
Date: 11/16/23
65 South Park Ter.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jordyn L. Michaelson
Seller: Patnaude, Mary E., (Estate)
Date: 11/09/23
616 Suffield St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Kristina Wegryn-Timmons
Seller: Timothy A. Bates
Date: 11/21/23
64 Sunnyslope Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $293,000
Buyer: Scott Main
Seller: Raymond M. Pronovost
Date: 11/09/23
73 Zacks Way
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Douglas J. Dichard
Seller: Rena M. Geoffroy
Date: 11/17/23
BLANDFORD
50 Chester Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Ryta Gavrilyuk
Seller: PHH Mortgage Corp.
Date: 11/20/23
49 North St.
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Kelsey M. McGinley
Seller: Aaron J. Labrecque
Date: 11/09/23
55 Russell Stage Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Stone Mitchell
Seller: Amanda R. Rudzik
Date: 11/09/23
BRIMFIELD
297 Brookfield Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $860,000
Buyer: David A. Lepzelter
Seller: Robert W. Olson
Date: 11/16/23
1477 Dunhamtown Brimfield Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $186,550
Buyer: Resi Asset Mortgage Pro
Seller: Nickolas J. Digrregorio
Date: 11/17/23
265 Dunhamtown Palmer Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $210,500
Buyer: Billy J. Krukowski
Seller: Secretary Of Veterans Affairs
Date: 11/20/23
121 Haynes Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Adam Gorzynski
Seller: Krystine A. O’Connor
Date: 11/20/23
56 Tower Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Adam Blais
Seller: Andrew T. Truax
Date: 11/21/23
152 Warren Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Danielle Lussier
Seller: Mark A. Lacombe
Date: 11/17/23
CHESTER
70 Ingell Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Dale M. Weaver
Seller: Kurt E. Showalter
Date: 11/14/23
CHICOPEE
106 Academy St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $274,900
Buyer: Scarlett R. Gianei
Seller: Rozanski, Waclaw, (Estate)
Date: 11/21/23
50 Barre Circle
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Pavlo Nesterchuk
Seller: Viktor Bondar
Date: 11/16/23
14 Blanchwood Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: CAC Marketing LLC
Seller: Evelyn H. Kennedy
Date: 11/13/23
356 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Richard P. Beaulieu
Seller: Jisa Properties LLC
Date: 11/21/23
4 Daniel Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Marcos Santiago
Seller: Luis Sumba
Date: 11/22/23
238 East Main St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: 21 Shawmut Avenue LLC
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 11/20/23
75 Fairview Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Skyspec Holdings LLC
Seller: Jennifer W. Yergeau
Date: 11/22/23
40 Francis St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $318,500
Buyer: Joanne M. Kellogg
Seller: Antionio R. Morgado
Date: 11/22/23
12 Greenpoint Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Marta Sudol
Seller: Donald M. Howell
Date: 11/21/23
20 Hawthorn St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,500
Buyer: Zackary Auman
Seller: Carol J. Cisek
Date: 11/15/23
8 Highland Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Merrill V. Champlin
Seller: Andrew J. Rice
Date: 11/17/23
61 Kimball St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Orlando S. Gonzalez-Santos
Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC
Date: 11/09/23
735 McKinstry Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Jacqueline F. Vazquez
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 11/20/23
129 Moreau Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $272,500
Buyer: Jerome T. Weldon
Seller: Regina M. Nowak
Date: 11/21/23
106 Muzzy St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Muneer A. Alkhayyat
Seller: Yomaris Ramos
Date: 11/21/23
179 Narragansett Blvd.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Raphael J. Rivera
Seller: John J. Mango
Date: 11/14/23
30 Nash St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $291,000
Buyer: Rebecca L. Kelly
Seller: Mathew Post
Date: 11/14/23
25 Ruth Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Juan D. Rodriguez
Seller: Michael T. Beecher
Date: 11/14/23
224 School St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Luis Capellan
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 11/09/23
67 Searles St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: George Hall
Seller: Roger H. Roy
Date: 11/17/23
166 Shepherd St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Maritza Baez
Seller: Tavernier Investments LLC
Date: 11/17/23
6 Tolpa Court
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Ronald A. Heroux RET
Seller: Lohnes, Muriel, (Estate)
Date: 11/14/23
16 Woodcrest Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Pedro Sanchez
Seller: Elaine Bourgeois
Date: 11/10/23
EAST LONGMEADOW
243 Allen St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Shane R. Hope
Seller: William R. Gorman
Date: 11/16/23
61 Devonshire Ter.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $169,000
Buyer: David Vikhovoy
Seller: William A. Brown
Date: 11/17/23
131 Dwight Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Casey B. Hallowell
Seller: Suzette Cruz
Date: 11/17/23
167 Dwight Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $5,100,000
Buyer: 167 171 & 175 Dwight LLC
Seller: Workers Credit Union
Date: 11/17/23
171 Dwight Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01108
Amount: $5,100,000
Buyer: 167 171 & 175 Dwight LLC
Seller: Workers Credit Union
Date: 11/17/23
175 Dwight Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01108
Amount: $5,100,000
Buyer: 167 171 & 175 Dwight LLC
Seller: Workers Credit Union
Date: 11/17/23
Maple St. (rear)
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $5,100,000
Buyer: 167 171 & 175 Dwight LLC
Seller: Workers Credit Union
Date: 11/17/23
138 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Christopher Bruno
Seller: Rosalind Lader
Date: 11/15/23
240 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $228,000
Buyer: Alexander Buendo
Seller: David C. Hardy 2014 RET
Date: 11/17/23
HOLLAND
117 May Brook Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Kyle Guillet
Seller: Maybrook Cottage LLC
Date: 11/17/23
4 Vinton Way
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Dennis & Sheryl Hutton LT
Seller: Sczurek Family Funding TR
Date: 11/13/23
HOLYOKE
9 Charles St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Naishka Rivera
Seller: B&B Realty Partners LLC
Date: 11/20/23
88 Columbus Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Kate Nadel
Seller: Justin D. Hollinger
Date: 11/14/23
24 Fairfield Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Gallagher Capital Group LLC
Seller: Weiss Family LLC
Date: 11/22/23
364-366 Hillside Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Brian Jarrett
Seller: Woodlawn Construction LLC
Date: 11/17/23
82 Knollwood Circle
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $232,500
Buyer: Corbin H. Chicoine
Seller: Bachand FT
Date: 11/22/23
14 Longwood Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $177,000
Buyer: RM Blerman LLC
Seller: Craig J. Boutin
Date: 11/15/23
77 Meadow St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $352,500
Buyer: Red Branch Real Estate LLC
Seller: Donald L. Kooken
Date: 11/20/23
125 Mountain View Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Adam A. Lamee
Seller: Cathy J. Thomas
Date: 11/14/23
1222 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $471,500
Buyer: Susan Fritz
Seller: Donoghue, Stephen, (Estate)
Date: 11/10/23
1784 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: 20 Gregory Farm LLC
Seller: Congregation Rodphey Shol
Date: 11/13/23
216 West Franklin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $227,971
Buyer: Federal National Mortgage Assn.
Seller: Ruth E. Willemain
Date: 11/13/23
246 West Franklin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Meghan Carroll
Seller: Miguel Colon
Date: 11/09/23
274 West Franklin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Rosa D. Garcia
Seller: Murphy, Eileen, (Estate)
Date: 11/14/23
2 Willow St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Michael Sanchez
Seller: Maria Rivera
Date: 11/10/23
LONGMEADOW
10 Caravelle Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $161,763
Buyer: Andrew Stackhouse
Seller: Catherine Demetros
Date: 11/13/23
70 Dover Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $666,000
Buyer: Talal Dahhan
Seller: Robert J. Castellanos
Date: 11/20/23
827 Frank Smith Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $512,500
Buyer: Shou C. Ni
Seller: Hillary S. Shivers
Date: 11/15/23
125 Hillcrest Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $583,000
Buyer: Maksym Kutsevol
Seller: Susan Arnet
Date: 11/22/23
86 Lincoln Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Jennifer B. Creelman
Seller: Colee Curtis
Date: 11/21/23
77 Osceola Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: K. K. Stillwell-McHugh
Seller: Richard A. Joseph
Date: 11/13/23
17 Park Dr., South
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $788,000
Buyer: Jazlinda M. Navarro
Seller: Patrick J. McHugh
Date: 11/13/23
158 Wenonah Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Christopher Kempf
Seller: Steven Creelman
Date: 11/20/23
LUDLOW
Balsam Hill Road, Lot 69
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Hemlock Ridge LLC
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 11/17/23
260 Colonial Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Todd C. Rodrigo
Seller: Ramiro D. Rodrigo
Date: 11/17/23
840 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $208,000
Buyer: Justin Enriquez
Seller: Danielle Clark
Date: 11/14/23
46 Guertin Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Justin Dabsky
Seller: Antonio D. Quiterio
Date: 11/22/23
32-34 Joy St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $505,000
Buyer: Selpan Holdings LLC
Seller: Francisco Maria
Date: 11/15/23
63 King St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Lawrence Ochs
Seller: Judith A. Rice
Date: 11/21/23
35 McKinley Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: S. & C. Investors LLC
Seller: Cannamela, Audrey J., (Estate)
Date: 11/20/23
64-66 Oak St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $374,000
Buyer: Joel Mata
Seller: Mario G. Carneiro
Date: 11/09/23
17 Oakridge St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Justin B. Sepulveda
Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC
Date: 11/14/23
7 Parker Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $533,000
Buyer: Anthony Ortega
Seller: James C. Wyllie
Date: 11/13/23
Turning Leaf Road, Lot 86
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $154,900
Buyer: Dans Construction Service Inc.
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 11/21/23
Turning Leaf Road, Lot 87
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $154,900
Buyer: Dans Construction Service Inc
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 11/21/23
Ventura St., Lot 106
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Hemlock Ridge LLC
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 11/17/23
52 West Belmont St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $214,000
Buyer: Natalie A. Colapietro
Seller: Emilio Santos
Date: 11/09/23
83 Winsor St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $763,700
Buyer: Mass Postal Holdings LLC
Seller: H. P. Rum LLC
Date: 11/15/23
MONSON
17 Country Club Heights
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Jennifer Degnan
Seller: Bonita M. Miller
Date: 11/17/23
4 Upper Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $649,900
Buyer: Brad Goodier
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 11/15/23
MONTGOMERY
22 Pomeroy Road
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $417,500
Buyer: Dale M. Weaver
Seller: Jane R. Thielen
Date: 11/16/23
PALMER
9 George St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Michael W. Marcinowski
Seller: April Kubaska
Date: 11/20/23
120 Longview St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $282,800
Buyer: David Dubreuil
Seller: Castledine, Sylvia W., (Estate)
Date: 11/21/23
RUSSELL
70 Fairview Ave.
Russell, MA 01085
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Anthony C. Diaz
Seller: Decoteau 3rd, Robert S., (Estate)
Date: 11/10/23
70 Overlook Dr.
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $361,000
Buyer: Laura S. Oconnor
Seller: Aleksander A. Solokhin
Date: 11/16/23
SPRINGFIELD
11 Aberdeen Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Marcos G. Sevilla
Seller: Nres LLC
Date: 11/17/23
1318 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Logan Crowell
Seller: TM Properties Inc.
Date: 11/15/23
41 Alwin Place
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Travis D. Taylor
Seller: Chantal Ayotte
Date: 11/21/23
203 Arthur St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jaime Casiano
Seller: Gail T. Cutler
Date: 11/09/23
99 Bacon Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Carole Pose
Seller: Lussier, Sally A., (Estate)
Date: 11/17/23
3 Balboa Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Kirsyann Segarra
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 11/17/23
3 Beacon St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: JHN Investments LLC
Seller: Amat Victoria Curam LLC
Date: 11/14/23
55 Beaufort Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Dustin R. Rhodes
Seller: Lukasz M. Jacek
Date: 11/09/23
131 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Cathryn E. Boucher
Seller: 73 Warren St. LLC
Date: 11/22/23
20-22 Berkshire St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $423,000
Buyer: Ana M. Paulino
Seller: Berkshire RT
Date: 11/16/23
68 Birchland Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Ramon L. Morales
Seller: Debra A. Gomes
Date: 11/16/23
4 Birnie Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: New North Citizens Council
Seller: Hann Realty Berkshire LLC
Date: 11/21/23
73 Bremen St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Dylan Sliech
Seller: Elizabeth Imelio
Date: 11/10/23
35 Bronson Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,500
Buyer: Clive Anderson
Seller: A-O-K RT
Date: 11/22/23
19 Brookline Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Nancy E. Figuereo
Seller: Scott Balfour
Date: 11/14/23
26-28 Calhoun St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $177,500
Buyer: Rehab Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Brvsa Associates LLC
Date: 11/22/23
14 Cherryvale Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Denise E. Moccia
Seller: John M. Miller
Date: 11/14/23
43 Chesterfield Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $316,000
Buyer: Christine Landry
Seller: Patrice L. Housey
Date: 11/16/23
86-88 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Revampit LLC
Seller: Robert W. Rzeszutek
Date: 11/15/23
28 Chilson St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $177,000
Buyer: Patriot Living Properties LLC
Seller: Walter R. Kubacki
Date: 11/10/23
63 Clifton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Marcus E. Rivera
Seller: Angel Villar
Date: 11/13/23
38 Collins St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Nicholas Avery
Seller: 38 Collins LLC
Date: 11/10/23
67 Colonial Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Christofer Diaz
Seller: Urquhart, Alice M., (Estate)
Date: 11/16/23
187 Connecticut Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Jose A. Rivera
Seller: Nereida Rivera
Date: 11/09/23
202 Dunmoreland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Alexander Gonzalez
Seller: Jazmin Montes
Date: 11/17/23
28 Dutton St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Alicia G. Nieves
Seller: Patricia A. Heathcote
Date: 11/14/23
26 East Alvord St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Handyflippers Inc.
Seller: Joseph V. Ferrero
Date: 11/17/23
71 Edgeland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Munir Khawaja
Seller: Kristopher C. Richards
Date: 11/21/23
76 Embury St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $274,000
Buyer: Dorothy M. Stovall
Seller: Sunni McCoy
Date: 11/22/23
38 Hadley St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $198,000
Buyer: Timothy Callahan
Seller: Donna M. Toupin
Date: 11/17/23
164 Hampden St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Katherine Ramos
Seller: Ruby V. Jones
Date: 11/09/23
269 Harkness Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Jjj17 LLC
Seller: Corfou LLC
Date: 11/16/23
16 Ivan St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Nassar Cheema
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 11/17/23
50 Joan St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Bryan J. Carney
Seller: Justin B. Dabsky
Date: 11/22/23
65 Joan St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Carleigh Kuhn
Seller: Francis A. Drost
Date: 11/17/23
97 Kane St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Vicky J. Ortiz
Seller: Yolanda Delacruz-Perez
Date: 11/14/23
80 Keddy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Rosalinda Hernandez
Seller: Lor V. Yang
Date: 11/09/23
61 Kimberly Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Sebastian O. Garcia
Seller: Long River Realty LLC
Date: 11/09/23
38 Kittrell St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Michael Kiely
Seller: Laura E. Taylor
Date: 11/21/23
19 Knollwood St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Abigail Theberge
Seller: Andrea Mastrofillippo
Date: 11/20/23
21 Lang St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Extremely Clean 2 LLC
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 11/14/23
82 Lebanon St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $172,500
Buyer: Jonathan Flores
Seller: Maximino Navarro
Date: 11/13/23
172 Mallowhill Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Taylor T. Tran
Seller: Paula J. Scherpa
Date: 11/20/23
73 Massachusetts Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Family & Developments LLC
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 11/24/23
52 Mattoon St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: SASA LLC
Seller: Jordan Edwards
Date: 11/16/23
63 Merrimac Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Alicia Diaz
Seller: Robert Gauthier
Date: 11/17/23
488-490 Newbury St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Yordalicia L. Florian
Seller: Angelo A. Gomez
Date: 11/14/23
727 Newbury St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Ramon M. Fernandez
Seller: Michael Jolicoeur
Date: 11/21/23
94 Newhall St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Taneisha Gasque
Seller: Brenda Sanchez
Date: 11/17/23
65 Newland St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: More Than Conquerors Mini
Seller: Greater Love Church Of God
Date: 11/21/23
3 Ogden St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Ashley Preston
Seller: Robert L. Preston
Date: 11/20/23
322 Old Farm Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $286,500
Buyer: James A. Moore
Seller: Rhae A. Kennedy
Date: 11/14/23
208 Osborne Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $131,000
Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC
Seller: Paul G. Bernardes
Date: 11/24/23
52 Osgood St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Gabriel Martinez
Seller: Daniel Rivera
Date: 11/14/23
784 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: H&F Properties Inc.
Seller: CCM Property Management Inc.
Date: 11/22/23
788 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: H&F Properties Inc.
Seller: CCM Property Management Inc.
Date: 11/22/23
75 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Alliha Malcolm
Seller: Anthony F. Lefemine
Date: 11/17/23
123 Patricia Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $293,000
Buyer: Yndy J. Laurent
Seller: MA NH Home Buyers LLC
Date: 11/17/23
169 Penrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Robin L. Youmans
Seller: Kennedy Acquisitions LLC
Date: 11/09/23
258 Pine St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Alisha White
Seller: Marvin White
Date: 11/17/23
109 Pinecrest Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Isaac D. Cruz
Seller: Arthur Acerra
Date: 11/17/23
601-603 Plainfield St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Auris E. Done
Seller: Jacqueline Martinez
Date: 11/09/23
156 Powell Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $289,868
Buyer: Michael T. Beecher
Seller: Jessica Sepulveda
Date: 11/15/23
21 Princeton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: LKN Realty Investments LLC
Seller: Watson James
Date: 11/20/23
10 Rollins St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Roberto Rivera-Negron
Seller: Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development
Date: 11/22/23
1225 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Rose Cash
Seller: Fab Holdings LLC
Date: 11/09/23
68 Savoy Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $248,500
Buyer: Neil T. Cote
Seller: Janet Matos
Date: 11/13/23
51 Stocker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Lisa M. Malone
Seller: Keith N. Walsh
Date: 11/21/23
461-469 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Chois Property Management LLC
Seller: NRL RT
Date: 11/17/23
73 Sunapee St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Jouly T. Yang
Seller: Florence N. Fay
Date: 11/09/23
33 Tacoma St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Brandon W. Natal
Seller: Stephen F. Powell
Date: 11/21/23
44-46 Talcott St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Juan Rivera
Seller: Luis Maldonado
Date: 11/17/23
56 Temple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Marjahan Begum
Seller: J. Norbert Properties LLC
Date: 11/21/23
64 Temple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Hope Rt
Seller: Remianna Hearns
Date: 11/17/23
95 Upton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Extremely Clean 2 LLC
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 11/14/23
138 W. Crystal Brook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Jose E. Caminero
Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.
Date: 11/13/23
37-39 Warriner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Giovany Diaz
Seller: Hsiu-Li Kelly
Date: 11/22/23
123-125 Westford Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $277,000
Buyer: Jennifer Clarke
Seller: Miriam L. Wilkins
Date: 11/21/23
197-199 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Milagros A. Medina
Seller: Ajn Rentals LLC
Date: 11/22/23
556 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Leanny Puello
Seller: Thomas F. Rivers
Date: 11/10/23
800 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Jobmtc LLC
Seller: Ianello, Joanne E., (Estate)
Date: 11/20/23
28 Wildwood Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Joseph F. White
Seller: Constance L. Gale
Date: 11/14/23
21 Woodlawn St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Hazardville Realty Group LLC
Seller: Charlotte Provost
Date: 11/20/23
23 Woodside Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: NMG Realty LLC
Seller: Richard R. Righetti
Date: 11/17/23
989 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Deven Massarone
Seller: Riley Pontz
Date: 11/15/23
SOUTHWICK
2 Falcon Crest
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $670,000
Buyer: Mark Plasse
Seller: Jason Rocca
Date: 11/20/23
27 Feeding Hills Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Bethany A. Dirocco
Seller: Brown, Susan L., (Estate)
Date: 11/22/23
18 Meadow Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $775,000
Buyer: Vincent Petrangelo
Seller: Craig S. Miller
Date: 11/10/23
16 Shore Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Robert Z. Dunn
Seller: Deborah Dunn-Fields
Date: 11/16/23
TOLLAND
84 Lakeview Lane
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $549,000
Buyer: Howard S. Hoffman
Seller: Spidal NT
Date: 11/10/23
219 Owls Nest Lane
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Federica Piccioni
Seller: Dl Homes LLC
Date: 11/17/23
WALES
12 Sichols Colony Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: David M. Miller
Seller: Adam Blais
Date: 11/21/23
WEST SPRINGFIELD
130 Allston Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $343,000
Buyer: V&K Realty LLC
Seller: Gama RT
Date: 11/16/23
76 Armstrong St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Neera Ghaley
Seller: Jorge R. Vellon
Date: 11/22/23
34 Belle Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Nickolas R. Rodriguez
Seller: Skyspec LLC
Date: 11/10/23
366 Ely Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $392,500
Buyer: Mark Lussier
Seller: Carl W. Peterson
Date: 11/20/23
132 Grandview Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $317,000
Buyer: Arpana Rai
Seller: Jahjan LLC
Date: 11/09/23
103 Hillside Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $322,000
Buyer: Felipe Torres
Seller: Viktor Stelmakh
Date: 11/20/23
64 Homestead Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01090
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Viktor Y. Tishchenko
Seller: Carmen R. Rosa
Date: 11/22/23
126 Lancaster Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC
Seller: Ruta, Frederick J., (Estate)
Date: 11/16/23
286 Lancaster Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Prem Rai
Seller: Larkspur LLC
Date: 11/14/23
93 Lewis Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Mula Chery
Seller: Rossmeisl Jr., George A., (Estate)
Date: 11/17/23
55 Lyman St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $351,000
Buyer: Dustin K. Russo
Seller: Lee Johnson
Date: 11/20/23
326 Morton St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Benjamin M. Ward
Seller: Tiberiu Poshtaru
Date: 11/09/23
154 Pease Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $309,000
Buyer: Beau D. Salamon-Davis
Seller: James P. Galica
Date: 11/10/23
774 Prospect Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Ddmns Realty LLC
Seller: Mary A. Ventulett
Date: 11/17/23
136 Queen Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $156,000
Buyer: ML Saleh Holdings Inc.
Seller: Citigroup Mortgage Trust
Date: 11/16/23
139 Upper Beverly Hills
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Derek J. Murray
Seller: Casondra A. Johnson
Date: 11/16/23
185 Virginia Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Ram B. Rai
Seller: Oleksandr Demyanchuk
Date: 11/22/23
29 Webster Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Arianna R. Polazzi
Seller: Bret Biram
Date: 11/17/23
WESTFIELD
32 Atwater St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Ryan M. Roberts
Seller: Noris Cuevas-Nova
Date: 11/17/23
184 Birch Bluffs Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Seth T. Philipp
Seller: Holden Canty
Date: 11/09/23
29 Cedar Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $224,500
Buyer: Mass. Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Residential Asset Mortgage
Date: 11/21/23
55 Crown St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Jorge Vellon
Seller: Beatrice J. Szenda
Date: 11/24/23
57 Day Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Andrey St Ours
Seller: Michael D. Moran
Date: 11/14/23
67 Elm St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Morizio Brothers Mgmt. LLC
Seller: Anne K. Woodson
Date: 11/17/23
27 Furrowtown Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Gabriel Lopez
Seller: Steven J. Sheldon
Date: 11/10/23
2 Grant St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Aurora Holdings LLC
Seller: Lucy B. Campbell
Date: 11/15/23
194 Holyoke Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: EDC Real Estate LLC
Seller: Kenneth J. Hall
Date: 11/22/23
125 Joseph Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $306,500
Buyer: Noah D. Hennessey
Seller: Stephen C. Connors
Date: 11/14/23
111 Main St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Patidar Developers LLC
Seller: Sico Sr., Fred A., (Estate)
Date: 11/21/23
Montgomery St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC
Seller: Bilodeau, Lydia, (Estate)
Date: 11/17/23
65 Montgomery St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $305,175
Buyer: Salvatore J. Depalma
Seller: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC
Date: 11/17/23
175 North Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $1,025,000
Buyer: David L. Baron
Seller: Mildred J. Carignan
Date: 11/13/23
73 Northridge Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Indra Shankar
Seller: Amy M. Varner
Date: 11/22/23
Notre Dame St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC
Seller: Bilodeau, Lydia, (Estate)
Date: 11/17/23
100 Park Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Caitlyn N. Champagne
Seller: Archie F. Hogue
Date: 11/09/23
80 Putnam Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $327,000
Buyer: Roman Protsun
Seller: Stephen E. Dowd
Date: 11/22/23
519 Southampton Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Japan LLC
Seller: Richard K. Adams
Date: 11/13/23
918 Southampton Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Manhan River Enterprise LLC
Seller: T. & M. Morin Properties LLC
Date: 11/21/23
259 Steiger Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Michael Wheeler
Seller: Kathryn L. Buttrick RET
Date: 11/09/23
5 Stephanie Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $499,999
Buyer: Mathew W. Post
Seller: Matthew P. Thompson
Date: 11/14/23
5 Whispering Wind Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Cynthia McDonald
Seller: Trevor B. Eckhart
Date: 11/17/23
61 Yankee Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Michael Latour
Seller: Jeffrey Trant
Date: 11/20/23
WILBRAHAM
9 Brookside Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Joseph Hutchison
Seller: Thomas J. Courtney
Date: 11/20/23
24 Carla Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $677,500
Buyer: Przemyslaw Szura
Seller: Jonathan S. Weibel
Date: 11/22/23
37 Dalton St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Jonathan A. Hernandez
Seller: Deborah A. Burnham
Date: 11/16/23
5 East Colonial Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Wade R. Jackson
Seller: Brian P. Blakesley
Date: 11/14/23
5 Hemlock Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $627,000
Buyer: Jonathan A. Wietecha
Seller: Curt L. Hamakawa
Date: 11/17/23
3 Hickory Hill Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Custom Home Development Group LLC
Seller: Cynthia J. Vickers
Date: 11/14/23
12 Iroquois Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: That Matters LLC
Seller: Indymac Index Mortgage TR
Date: 11/17/23
21 Jewell Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Trevor J. Ziomek
Seller: Gregory A. Coutu
Date: 11/09/23
243 Manchonis Road. Ext.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $231,000
Buyer: Judy Bergdoll
Seller: Francine M. Simonoko
Date: 11/17/23
1 Nicola Way
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $329,900
Buyer: Kathy Murphy
Seller: HRD Holdings LLC
Date: 11/17/23
3 Pleasant View Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Karin J. Lauria
Seller: Gail M. Harris 2019 FT
Date: 11/17/23
7 Rice Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Matthew A. Gay
Seller: Teresa M. Strandberg
Date: 11/09/23
10 Ruth Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $483,000
Buyer: Sunni B. McCoy
Seller: Joan C. George
Date: 11/22/23
27 Stonegate Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $711,000
Buyer: Christopher M. Knowles
Seller: Joseph Bottone
Date: 11/17/23
36 Stonegate Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Rebecca M. Householder
Seller: Thomas A. Salomone
Date: 11/13/23
3 Valley View Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $867,000
Buyer: Kristina M. Kort
Seller: Eric H. Wietsma
Date: 11/22/23
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
850 Belchertown Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: 80 Acres
Seller: Steve A. Ozcelik
Date: 11/15/23
94 Lessey St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $1,075,000
Buyer: Brian Murphy
Seller: Roses Supposes Magical NT
Date: 11/20/23
180 North Whitney St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: 180 North Whitney LLC
Seller: Francis R. Fox
Date: 11/17/23
161 Pondview Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Erika P. Yunga
Seller: Mark C. Luce
Date: 11/21/23
424 Potwine Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $263,500
Buyer: Gazit C. Nkosi
Seller: Scott Tundermann
Date: 11/13/23
BELCHERTOWN
166 Bardwell St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Geisha I. Uroza
Seller: Robert A. Dufresne
Date: 11/15/23
63 Gold St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Richard R. Gibbs
Seller: Wendy A. Iozzo
Date: 11/17/23
148 Metacomet St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Shelly A. Galloway
Seller: Nichole L. O’Hearn
Date: 11/15/23
329 Mill Valley Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $363,000
Buyer: Connor Doran
Seller: Janine M. Connor
Date: 11/20/23
257 Old Enfield Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $255,500
Buyer: David Lesiege
Seller: Groux, Wilfred A., (Estate)
Date: 11/13/23
421-A South Washington St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Marsia M. Nogueira
Seller: Simon K. Joseph
Date: 11/17/23
CHESTERFIELD
87 Cummington Road
Chesterfield, MA 01084
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Collin Stevenson
Seller: Shane M. Wickland
Date: 11/20/23
EASTHAMPTON
4 East Green St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $162,500
Buyer: Alexander W. Kwolek
Seller: Kessler, Phillip M., (Estate)
Date: 11/14/23
13 Everett St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Robin Haueter
Seller: Nancy A. Hicks IRT
Date: 11/13/23
37 Hannum Brook Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Joseph M. Greenberg
Seller: James & Donna Britton RET
Date: 11/15/23
1 Sandra Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $387,000
Buyer: Bertram W. Gardner
Seller: James M. Dean
Date: 11/16/23
15 Steplar Xing Lot 15
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: Peter Albero
Seller: Loudville Condominiums LLC
Date: 11/17/23
17 Steplar Xing, Lot 17
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $576,550
Buyer: Daniel D. Johnson
Seller: Loudville Condominiums LLC
Date: 11/17/23
18 Steplar Xing, Lot 18
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $597,400
Buyer: Robert Dufresne
Seller: Loudville Condominiums LLC
Date: 11/17/23
34 Ward Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $363,000
Buyer: David Terkanian
Seller: Sarah A. Sullivan
Date: 11/14/23
GRANBY
418 Miller St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Jessica L. Bean
Seller: Jonathan Mastalerz
Date: 11/17/23
54 North St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Tobias E. Wilson
Seller: Ronald J. Pete
Date: 11/14/23
17 Smith Ave.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Eve B. Jenkins
Seller: Nicholas E. Lacasse
Date: 11/20/23
47 Taylor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Connor Z. McClaflin
Seller: George R. Bissel RET
Date: 11/17/23
HADLEY
6 Adare Place
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $855,000
Buyer: Balbir Singh
Seller: W. Marek Inc.
Date: 11/16/23
HATFIELD
26 Chestnut St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: David Zononi
Seller: David Zononi
Date: 11/20/23
HUNTINGTON
15 East Main St.
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $259,300
Buyer: Joshua D. Munson
Seller: David J. Prats
Date: 11/16/23
24 Worthington Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $221,600
Buyer: Daniel A. Delisle
Seller: Adam J. Cormier
Date: 11/15/23
NORTHAMPTON
25 Birch Lane
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $525,500
Buyer: Heather A. Bell
Seller: R. A. Ryan
Date: 11/13/23
781 Burts Pit Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Zachariah G. Clayton
Seller: Pioneer Valley Habitat For Humanity
Date: 11/17/23
785 Burts Pit Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Patrick P. Samok
Seller: Pioneer Valley Habitat For Humanity
Date: 11/17/23
789 Burts Pit Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Joseph H. Weddell
Seller: Pioneer Valley Habitat For Humanity
Date: 11/17/23
187 Emerson Way
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Diane Stock
Seller: Sovereign Builders Inc.
Date: 11/21/23
17 Glenwood Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Eds Enterprises LLC
Seller: Bear Stearns Alt-A TR
Date: 11/20/23
574 Haydenville Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Sixth Studio LLC
Seller: Haydenville Road LLC
Date: 11/15/23
50 Hubbard Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Gail E. Murray
Seller: Thomas A. Sayre
Date: 11/16/23
640 Kennedy Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $830,000
Buyer: Stanley A. Hunter
Seller: Carly Everhart
Date: 11/17/23
61 Kensington Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $535,333
Buyer: Kate Smith
Seller: Katherine Jenkins
Date: 11/21/23
12 Lawn Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $975,000
Buyer: Cole Archambault
Seller: Joseph Curran
Date: 11/20/23
36 Lyman Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $780,000
Buyer: Brendan Ciecko
Seller: Elizabeth C. W. O’Connor RET
Date: 11/16/23
459 Pleasant St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,100,000
Buyer: Alloy LLC
Seller: Robert P. Kalish
Date: 11/17/23
16 Spruce Lane
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Laura M. Registrato
Seller: Sloan, Inge B., (Estate)
Date: 11/21/23
11 Valley St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Equity Trust Co.
Seller: Jonathan Lander
Date: 11/17/23
SOUTH HADLEY
19 Charon Ter.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Iraz Medhi
Seller: Justin W. Hansen
Date: 11/15/23
124 Ferry St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Five Sticks LLC
Seller: MF Properties LLC
Date: 11/17/23
168 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $263,000
Buyer: Sara Benson
Seller: Stephen Sergeiko-Marcotte
Date: 11/21/23
304 Hadley St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $1,250,000
Buyer: Nicole V. Carter
Seller: James M. Niedbala
Date: 11/15/23
475 Hadley St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $151,144
Buyer: Jason T. Novak
Seller: James D. Bothwell
Date: 11/20/23
33 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction
Seller: Mountain Brook LLC
Date: 11/13/23
37 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction
Seller: Mountain Brook LLC
Date: 11/13/23
376 Newton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Natalia Klymenko
Seller: Kmak LLC
Date: 11/17/23
70 Pittroff Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Kathryn Brawn
Seller: Dwyer Jr., Arthur J., (Estate)
Date: 11/16/23
8 Scott Hollow Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Sarah Showalter
Seller: Alice E. Shevlin LT
Date: 11/20/23
75 Silver St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Justin B. Solomon
Seller: Gaulin, J. Guy, (Estate)
Date: 11/16/23
34 Upper River Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Eva M. Dion
Seller: Sourdiffe, Estelle T., (Estate)
Date: 11/14/23
SOUTHAMPTON
120 East St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Berkshire County Arc Inc.
Seller: Kristine P. Canton
Date: 11/16/23
6 Kingsberry Lane
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $364,500
Buyer: Amanda Womeldorf
Seller: Janice L. Sparko-Frey
Date: 11/20/23
WARE
98 Greenwich Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Jonathan Ruggiero
Seller: Shonn K. Monday
Date: 11/22/23
55 Highland St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Lindsey Stasiowski
Seller: Mackenzie L. Godbout
Date: 11/17/23
30 Horseshoe Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $489,500
Buyer: Gustave Romano
Seller: Lisa Yeisley
Date: 11/13/23
Lower Cove Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $489,500
Buyer: Gustave Romano
Seller: Lisa Yeisley
Date: 11/13/23
30 Meadow Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Greggory B. Cooper
Seller: Herbert A. Hamborg
Date: 11/13/23
8 Oakridge Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Laurence Levesque
Seller: John M. Skutnik
Date: 11/15/23
229 Osborne Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $225,800
Buyer: Aaron W. Epstein
Seller: Edward J. Perrot
Date: 11/15/23
WORTHINGTON
110 Capen St.
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Joshua Flanagan
Seller: Luke D. Ratcliffe
Date: 11/17/23