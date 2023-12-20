The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

Barnes Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $680,000

Buyer: Franklin Land Trust Inc.

Seller: June L. Heideman

Date: 11/15/23

Phillips Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $680,000

Buyer: Franklin Land Trust Inc.

Seller: June L. Heideman

Date: 11/15/23

BUCKLAND

97 Elm St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $405,600

Buyer: Zachary R. Mazzone

Seller: Grandison Int.

Date: 11/15/23

COLRAIN

78 East Colrain Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Aaron Thompson

Seller: North N. Nartowicz NT

Date: 11/21/23

141 Franklin Hill Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $895,000

Buyer: Leslie Frazier

Seller: Allen Dewing Jr. TR

Date: 11/17/23

60 Jurek Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Kaitlyn R. Williams

Seller: Jean M. Baczek

Date: 11/16/23

DEERFIELD

638 Greenfield Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Marc Weller

Seller: Christopher Mason

Date: 11/13/23

5 Hillside Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Michael R. Gretzinger

Seller: Susan Brandts RET

Date: 11/15/23

18 Keets Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Vladimir Agapov

Seller: Komosa, Kevin C., (Estate)

Date: 11/21/23

GREENFIELD

17 Chestnut Hill

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Thomas Bledsoe

Seller: Jesse R. Duquette

Date: 11/17/23

127 Franklin St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Christopher Lemay

Seller: John F. Merrigan

Date: 11/15/23

28 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01376

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Newlife LLC

Seller: 28 High Street LLC

Date: 11/15/23

23 Laurel St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Raymond Cusson

Seller: Arpc LLC

Date: 11/13/23

141 Leyden Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Benjamin Stafford

Seller: Douglas S. Creighton

Date: 11/17/23

35 Lillian St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Joan McWilliams Int.

Seller: Powell IRT

Date: 11/16/23

157-159 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Jorge A. Quintanilla

Seller: Judith B. Stein RET

Date: 11/14/23

LEYDEN

19 Brattleboro Road

Leyden, MA 01301

Amount: $524,900

Buyer: Adam Cormier

Seller: Neville Int.

Date: 11/15/23

MONROE

146 Main Road

Monroe, MA 01247

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Layla M. Rougeau

Seller: Nathan H. Cote

Date: 11/22/23

MONTAGUE

149-151 3rd St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Third Place Garage LLC

Seller: David J. Larue

Date: 11/15/23

345 Federal St.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Justin D. Killeen

Seller: Thomas J. Mitchell

Date: 11/21/23

76 Montague St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $352,500

Buyer: Neville Int.

Seller: Lorraine B. Mauran

Date: 11/15/23

114 Montague St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $127,000

Buyer: EDS Enterprises LLC

Seller: Seth D. Recore

Date: 11/22/23

NORTHFIELD

33 Lower Farms Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Cheryl Fragione

Seller: Donna L. Mercer

Date: 11/22/23

1026 Millers Falls Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $177,500

Buyer: David L. Dresser

Seller: Indymac Imsc Mortgage Loan TR

Date: 11/21/23

50 South Mountain Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $1,095,000

Buyer: John Loranger

Seller: Nancy H. Ames

Date: 11/17/23

50-C South Mountain Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Benjamin Paly

Seller: Nancy H. Ames

Date: 11/17/23

ORANGE

95 Adams St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Scott Parkinson

Seller: Elaine J. Inman

Date: 11/13/23

414 East River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: Jaqueline C. Davis

Seller: Moses S. Ajunwa

Date: 11/14/23

241 Hayden St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $314,000

Buyer: Shamus P. Gorman

Seller: Jay M. Guilmette

Date: 11/14/23

193 Royalston Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Kelly Zweben-Kelley

Seller: Emma Ellsworth

Date: 11/16/23

SHUTESBURY

33 Wendell Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $505,700

Buyer: Brian A. Kolb

Seller: Hoyack, Constance M., (Estate)

Date: 11/17/23

WARWICK

11 Wheeler Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Stephen L. Orbe

Seller: Astrella FT

Date: 11/20/23

WHATELY

196 Christian Lane

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $459,900

Buyer: Joseph Strzegowski

Seller: Patricia A. Jablonski

Date: 11/15/23

207 River Road

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $1,415,000

Buyer: J. Bysiewski Farm LLC

Seller: Pasiecnik, James M., (Estate)

Date: 11/16/23

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

39 Barn Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Chad M. Richburg

Seller: Poulos FT

Date: 11/17/23

31 Bradford Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Andrew Rice

Seller: Debra G. Ritchie

Date: 11/20/23

80 Broz Ter.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Stanislav Petrov

Seller: Seth E. Bertone-Gross

Date: 11/15/23

44 Colonial Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: Timothy J. Dobek

Date: 11/17/23

56 Coronet Circle

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Peter Harand

Seller: Kristin A. Letendre

Date: 11/17/23

43 Federal St. Ext.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: William J. Leblanc

Seller: Frederick Vollrath

Date: 11/17/23

60 Howard St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Max S. Berg

Seller: Joyce A. Berg

Date: 11/21/23

32 Leonard St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Seth E. Bertone-Gross

Seller: Max W. Hallmark

Date: 11/15/23

49 Logan Place

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: Olga M. Toskaj

Seller: Pavel Yusenko

Date: 11/13/23

78 North Westfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Avery A. Greene

Seller: Deanna M. Leblanc

Date: 11/17/23

304 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: Ahmet Gunay

Seller: 716 Spring Valley LLC

Date: 11/16/23

65 South Park Ter.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jordyn L. Michaelson

Seller: Patnaude, Mary E., (Estate)

Date: 11/09/23

616 Suffield St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Kristina Wegryn-Timmons

Seller: Timothy A. Bates

Date: 11/21/23

64 Sunnyslope Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $293,000

Buyer: Scott Main

Seller: Raymond M. Pronovost

Date: 11/09/23

73 Zacks Way

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Douglas J. Dichard

Seller: Rena M. Geoffroy

Date: 11/17/23

BLANDFORD

50 Chester Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Ryta Gavrilyuk

Seller: PHH Mortgage Corp.

Date: 11/20/23

49 North St.

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Kelsey M. McGinley

Seller: Aaron J. Labrecque

Date: 11/09/23

55 Russell Stage Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Stone Mitchell

Seller: Amanda R. Rudzik

Date: 11/09/23

BRIMFIELD

297 Brookfield Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $860,000

Buyer: David A. Lepzelter

Seller: Robert W. Olson

Date: 11/16/23

1477 Dunhamtown Brimfield Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $186,550

Buyer: Resi Asset Mortgage Pro

Seller: Nickolas J. Digrregorio

Date: 11/17/23

265 Dunhamtown Palmer Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $210,500

Buyer: Billy J. Krukowski

Seller: Secretary Of Veterans Affairs

Date: 11/20/23

121 Haynes Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Adam Gorzynski

Seller: Krystine A. O’Connor

Date: 11/20/23

56 Tower Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Adam Blais

Seller: Andrew T. Truax

Date: 11/21/23

152 Warren Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Danielle Lussier

Seller: Mark A. Lacombe

Date: 11/17/23

CHESTER

70 Ingell Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Dale M. Weaver

Seller: Kurt E. Showalter

Date: 11/14/23

CHICOPEE

106 Academy St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $274,900

Buyer: Scarlett R. Gianei

Seller: Rozanski, Waclaw, (Estate)

Date: 11/21/23

50 Barre Circle

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Pavlo Nesterchuk

Seller: Viktor Bondar

Date: 11/16/23

14 Blanchwood Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: CAC Marketing LLC

Seller: Evelyn H. Kennedy

Date: 11/13/23

356 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Richard P. Beaulieu

Seller: Jisa Properties LLC

Date: 11/21/23

4 Daniel Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Marcos Santiago

Seller: Luis Sumba

Date: 11/22/23

238 East Main St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: 21 Shawmut Avenue LLC

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 11/20/23

75 Fairview Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Skyspec Holdings LLC

Seller: Jennifer W. Yergeau

Date: 11/22/23

40 Francis St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $318,500

Buyer: Joanne M. Kellogg

Seller: Antionio R. Morgado

Date: 11/22/23

12 Greenpoint Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Marta Sudol

Seller: Donald M. Howell

Date: 11/21/23

20 Hawthorn St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $285,500

Buyer: Zackary Auman

Seller: Carol J. Cisek

Date: 11/15/23

8 Highland Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Merrill V. Champlin

Seller: Andrew J. Rice

Date: 11/17/23

61 Kimball St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Orlando S. Gonzalez-Santos

Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC

Date: 11/09/23

735 McKinstry Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Jacqueline F. Vazquez

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 11/20/23

129 Moreau Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $272,500

Buyer: Jerome T. Weldon

Seller: Regina M. Nowak

Date: 11/21/23

106 Muzzy St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Muneer A. Alkhayyat

Seller: Yomaris Ramos

Date: 11/21/23

179 Narragansett Blvd.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Raphael J. Rivera

Seller: John J. Mango

Date: 11/14/23

30 Nash St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $291,000

Buyer: Rebecca L. Kelly

Seller: Mathew Post

Date: 11/14/23

25 Ruth Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Juan D. Rodriguez

Seller: Michael T. Beecher

Date: 11/14/23

224 School St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Luis Capellan

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 11/09/23

67 Searles St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: George Hall

Seller: Roger H. Roy

Date: 11/17/23

166 Shepherd St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Maritza Baez

Seller: Tavernier Investments LLC

Date: 11/17/23

6 Tolpa Court

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Ronald A. Heroux RET

Seller: Lohnes, Muriel, (Estate)

Date: 11/14/23

16 Woodcrest Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Pedro Sanchez

Seller: Elaine Bourgeois

Date: 11/10/23

EAST LONGMEADOW

243 Allen St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Shane R. Hope

Seller: William R. Gorman

Date: 11/16/23

61 Devonshire Ter.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $169,000

Buyer: David Vikhovoy

Seller: William A. Brown

Date: 11/17/23

131 Dwight Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Casey B. Hallowell

Seller: Suzette Cruz

Date: 11/17/23

167 Dwight Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $5,100,000

Buyer: 167 171 & 175 Dwight LLC

Seller: Workers Credit Union

Date: 11/17/23

171 Dwight Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01108

Amount: $5,100,000

Buyer: 167 171 & 175 Dwight LLC

Seller: Workers Credit Union

Date: 11/17/23

175 Dwight Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01108

Amount: $5,100,000

Buyer: 167 171 & 175 Dwight LLC

Seller: Workers Credit Union

Date: 11/17/23

Maple St. (rear)

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $5,100,000

Buyer: 167 171 & 175 Dwight LLC

Seller: Workers Credit Union

Date: 11/17/23

138 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Christopher Bruno

Seller: Rosalind Lader

Date: 11/15/23

240 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $228,000

Buyer: Alexander Buendo

Seller: David C. Hardy 2014 RET

Date: 11/17/23

HOLLAND

117 May Brook Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Kyle Guillet

Seller: Maybrook Cottage LLC

Date: 11/17/23

4 Vinton Way

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Dennis & Sheryl Hutton LT

Seller: Sczurek Family Funding TR

Date: 11/13/23

HOLYOKE

9 Charles St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: Naishka Rivera

Seller: B&B Realty Partners LLC

Date: 11/20/23

88 Columbus Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Kate Nadel

Seller: Justin D. Hollinger

Date: 11/14/23

24 Fairfield Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Gallagher Capital Group LLC

Seller: Weiss Family LLC

Date: 11/22/23

364-366 Hillside Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Brian Jarrett

Seller: Woodlawn Construction LLC

Date: 11/17/23

82 Knollwood Circle

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $232,500

Buyer: Corbin H. Chicoine

Seller: Bachand FT

Date: 11/22/23

14 Longwood Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $177,000

Buyer: RM Blerman LLC

Seller: Craig J. Boutin

Date: 11/15/23

77 Meadow St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $352,500

Buyer: Red Branch Real Estate LLC

Seller: Donald L. Kooken

Date: 11/20/23

125 Mountain View Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Adam A. Lamee

Seller: Cathy J. Thomas

Date: 11/14/23

1222 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $471,500

Buyer: Susan Fritz

Seller: Donoghue, Stephen, (Estate)

Date: 11/10/23

1784 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: 20 Gregory Farm LLC

Seller: Congregation Rodphey Shol

Date: 11/13/23

216 West Franklin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $227,971

Buyer: Federal National Mortgage Assn.

Seller: Ruth E. Willemain

Date: 11/13/23

246 West Franklin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Meghan Carroll

Seller: Miguel Colon

Date: 11/09/23

274 West Franklin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Rosa D. Garcia

Seller: Murphy, Eileen, (Estate)

Date: 11/14/23

2 Willow St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Michael Sanchez

Seller: Maria Rivera

Date: 11/10/23

LONGMEADOW

10 Caravelle Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $161,763

Buyer: Andrew Stackhouse

Seller: Catherine Demetros

Date: 11/13/23

70 Dover Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $666,000

Buyer: Talal Dahhan

Seller: Robert J. Castellanos

Date: 11/20/23

827 Frank Smith Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $512,500

Buyer: Shou C. Ni

Seller: Hillary S. Shivers

Date: 11/15/23

125 Hillcrest Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $583,000

Buyer: Maksym Kutsevol

Seller: Susan Arnet

Date: 11/22/23

86 Lincoln Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Jennifer B. Creelman

Seller: Colee Curtis

Date: 11/21/23

77 Osceola Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: K. K. Stillwell-McHugh

Seller: Richard A. Joseph

Date: 11/13/23

17 Park Dr., South

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $788,000

Buyer: Jazlinda M. Navarro

Seller: Patrick J. McHugh

Date: 11/13/23

158 Wenonah Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Christopher Kempf

Seller: Steven Creelman

Date: 11/20/23

LUDLOW

Balsam Hill Road, Lot 69

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Hemlock Ridge LLC

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 11/17/23

260 Colonial Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Todd C. Rodrigo

Seller: Ramiro D. Rodrigo

Date: 11/17/23

840 East St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $208,000

Buyer: Justin Enriquez

Seller: Danielle Clark

Date: 11/14/23

46 Guertin Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Justin Dabsky

Seller: Antonio D. Quiterio

Date: 11/22/23

32-34 Joy St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $505,000

Buyer: Selpan Holdings LLC

Seller: Francisco Maria

Date: 11/15/23

63 King St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Lawrence Ochs

Seller: Judith A. Rice

Date: 11/21/23

35 McKinley Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: S. & C. Investors LLC

Seller: Cannamela, Audrey J., (Estate)

Date: 11/20/23

64-66 Oak St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $374,000

Buyer: Joel Mata

Seller: Mario G. Carneiro

Date: 11/09/23

17 Oakridge St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Justin B. Sepulveda

Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC

Date: 11/14/23

7 Parker Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $533,000

Buyer: Anthony Ortega

Seller: James C. Wyllie

Date: 11/13/23

Turning Leaf Road, Lot 86

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $154,900

Buyer: Dans Construction Service Inc.

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 11/21/23

Turning Leaf Road, Lot 87

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $154,900

Buyer: Dans Construction Service Inc

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 11/21/23

Ventura St., Lot 106

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Hemlock Ridge LLC

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 11/17/23

52 West Belmont St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $214,000

Buyer: Natalie A. Colapietro

Seller: Emilio Santos

Date: 11/09/23

83 Winsor St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $763,700

Buyer: Mass Postal Holdings LLC

Seller: H. P. Rum LLC

Date: 11/15/23

MONSON

17 Country Club Heights

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Jennifer Degnan

Seller: Bonita M. Miller

Date: 11/17/23

4 Upper Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $649,900

Buyer: Brad Goodier

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 11/15/23

MONTGOMERY

22 Pomeroy Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $417,500

Buyer: Dale M. Weaver

Seller: Jane R. Thielen

Date: 11/16/23

PALMER

9 George St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Michael W. Marcinowski

Seller: April Kubaska

Date: 11/20/23

120 Longview St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $282,800

Buyer: David Dubreuil

Seller: Castledine, Sylvia W., (Estate)

Date: 11/21/23

RUSSELL

70 Fairview Ave.

Russell, MA 01085

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Anthony C. Diaz

Seller: Decoteau 3rd, Robert S., (Estate)

Date: 11/10/23

70 Overlook Dr.

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $361,000

Buyer: Laura S. Oconnor

Seller: Aleksander A. Solokhin

Date: 11/16/23

SPRINGFIELD

11 Aberdeen Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Marcos G. Sevilla

Seller: Nres LLC

Date: 11/17/23

1318 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Logan Crowell

Seller: TM Properties Inc.

Date: 11/15/23

41 Alwin Place

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Travis D. Taylor

Seller: Chantal Ayotte

Date: 11/21/23

203 Arthur St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jaime Casiano

Seller: Gail T. Cutler

Date: 11/09/23

99 Bacon Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Carole Pose

Seller: Lussier, Sally A., (Estate)

Date: 11/17/23

3 Balboa Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Kirsyann Segarra

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 11/17/23

3 Beacon St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: JHN Investments LLC

Seller: Amat Victoria Curam LLC

Date: 11/14/23

55 Beaufort Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Dustin R. Rhodes

Seller: Lukasz M. Jacek

Date: 11/09/23

131 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Cathryn E. Boucher

Seller: 73 Warren St. LLC

Date: 11/22/23

20-22 Berkshire St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $423,000

Buyer: Ana M. Paulino

Seller: Berkshire RT

Date: 11/16/23

68 Birchland Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Ramon L. Morales

Seller: Debra A. Gomes

Date: 11/16/23

4 Birnie Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: New North Citizens Council

Seller: Hann Realty Berkshire LLC

Date: 11/21/23

73 Bremen St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Dylan Sliech

Seller: Elizabeth Imelio

Date: 11/10/23

35 Bronson Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,500

Buyer: Clive Anderson

Seller: A-O-K RT

Date: 11/22/23

19 Brookline Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Nancy E. Figuereo

Seller: Scott Balfour

Date: 11/14/23

26-28 Calhoun St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $177,500

Buyer: Rehab Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Brvsa Associates LLC

Date: 11/22/23

14 Cherryvale Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Denise E. Moccia

Seller: John M. Miller

Date: 11/14/23

43 Chesterfield Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $316,000

Buyer: Christine Landry

Seller: Patrice L. Housey

Date: 11/16/23

86-88 Chestnut St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Revampit LLC

Seller: Robert W. Rzeszutek

Date: 11/15/23

28 Chilson St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $177,000

Buyer: Patriot Living Properties LLC

Seller: Walter R. Kubacki

Date: 11/10/23

63 Clifton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Marcus E. Rivera

Seller: Angel Villar

Date: 11/13/23

38 Collins St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Nicholas Avery

Seller: 38 Collins LLC

Date: 11/10/23

67 Colonial Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Christofer Diaz

Seller: Urquhart, Alice M., (Estate)

Date: 11/16/23

187 Connecticut Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Jose A. Rivera

Seller: Nereida Rivera

Date: 11/09/23

202 Dunmoreland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Alexander Gonzalez

Seller: Jazmin Montes

Date: 11/17/23

28 Dutton St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Alicia G. Nieves

Seller: Patricia A. Heathcote

Date: 11/14/23

26 East Alvord St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Handyflippers Inc.

Seller: Joseph V. Ferrero

Date: 11/17/23

71 Edgeland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Munir Khawaja

Seller: Kristopher C. Richards

Date: 11/21/23

76 Embury St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $274,000

Buyer: Dorothy M. Stovall

Seller: Sunni McCoy

Date: 11/22/23

38 Hadley St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $198,000

Buyer: Timothy Callahan

Seller: Donna M. Toupin

Date: 11/17/23

164 Hampden St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Katherine Ramos

Seller: Ruby V. Jones

Date: 11/09/23

269 Harkness Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Jjj17 LLC

Seller: Corfou LLC

Date: 11/16/23

16 Ivan St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Nassar Cheema

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 11/17/23

50 Joan St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Bryan J. Carney

Seller: Justin B. Dabsky

Date: 11/22/23

65 Joan St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Carleigh Kuhn

Seller: Francis A. Drost

Date: 11/17/23

97 Kane St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Vicky J. Ortiz

Seller: Yolanda Delacruz-Perez

Date: 11/14/23

80 Keddy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Rosalinda Hernandez

Seller: Lor V. Yang

Date: 11/09/23

61 Kimberly Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Sebastian O. Garcia

Seller: Long River Realty LLC

Date: 11/09/23

38 Kittrell St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Michael Kiely

Seller: Laura E. Taylor

Date: 11/21/23

19 Knollwood St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Abigail Theberge

Seller: Andrea Mastrofillippo

Date: 11/20/23

21 Lang St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Extremely Clean 2 LLC

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 11/14/23

82 Lebanon St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $172,500

Buyer: Jonathan Flores

Seller: Maximino Navarro

Date: 11/13/23

172 Mallowhill Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Taylor T. Tran

Seller: Paula J. Scherpa

Date: 11/20/23

73 Massachusetts Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Family & Developments LLC

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 11/24/23

52 Mattoon St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: SASA LLC

Seller: Jordan Edwards

Date: 11/16/23

63 Merrimac Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Alicia Diaz

Seller: Robert Gauthier

Date: 11/17/23

488-490 Newbury St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Yordalicia L. Florian

Seller: Angelo A. Gomez

Date: 11/14/23

727 Newbury St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Ramon M. Fernandez

Seller: Michael Jolicoeur

Date: 11/21/23

94 Newhall St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Taneisha Gasque

Seller: Brenda Sanchez

Date: 11/17/23

65 Newland St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: More Than Conquerors Mini

Seller: Greater Love Church Of God

Date: 11/21/23

3 Ogden St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Ashley Preston

Seller: Robert L. Preston

Date: 11/20/23

322 Old Farm Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $286,500

Buyer: James A. Moore

Seller: Rhae A. Kennedy

Date: 11/14/23

208 Osborne Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $131,000

Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC

Seller: Paul G. Bernardes

Date: 11/24/23

52 Osgood St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Gabriel Martinez

Seller: Daniel Rivera

Date: 11/14/23

784 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: H&F Properties Inc.

Seller: CCM Property Management Inc.

Date: 11/22/23

788 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: H&F Properties Inc.

Seller: CCM Property Management Inc.

Date: 11/22/23

75 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Alliha Malcolm

Seller: Anthony F. Lefemine

Date: 11/17/23

123 Patricia Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $293,000

Buyer: Yndy J. Laurent

Seller: MA NH Home Buyers LLC

Date: 11/17/23

169 Penrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Robin L. Youmans

Seller: Kennedy Acquisitions LLC

Date: 11/09/23

258 Pine St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Alisha White

Seller: Marvin White

Date: 11/17/23

109 Pinecrest Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Isaac D. Cruz

Seller: Arthur Acerra

Date: 11/17/23

601-603 Plainfield St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Auris E. Done

Seller: Jacqueline Martinez

Date: 11/09/23

156 Powell Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $289,868

Buyer: Michael T. Beecher

Seller: Jessica Sepulveda

Date: 11/15/23

21 Princeton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: LKN Realty Investments LLC

Seller: Watson James

Date: 11/20/23

10 Rollins St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Roberto Rivera-Negron

Seller: Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development

Date: 11/22/23

1225 Saint James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Rose Cash

Seller: Fab Holdings LLC

Date: 11/09/23

68 Savoy Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $248,500

Buyer: Neil T. Cote

Seller: Janet Matos

Date: 11/13/23

51 Stocker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Lisa M. Malone

Seller: Keith N. Walsh

Date: 11/21/23

461-469 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Chois Property Management LLC

Seller: NRL RT

Date: 11/17/23

73 Sunapee St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: Jouly T. Yang

Seller: Florence N. Fay

Date: 11/09/23

33 Tacoma St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Brandon W. Natal

Seller: Stephen F. Powell

Date: 11/21/23

44-46 Talcott St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: Juan Rivera

Seller: Luis Maldonado

Date: 11/17/23

56 Temple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Marjahan Begum

Seller: J. Norbert Properties LLC

Date: 11/21/23

64 Temple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Hope Rt

Seller: Remianna Hearns

Date: 11/17/23

95 Upton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Extremely Clean 2 LLC

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 11/14/23

138 W. Crystal Brook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Jose E. Caminero

Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.

Date: 11/13/23

37-39 Warriner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Giovany Diaz

Seller: Hsiu-Li Kelly

Date: 11/22/23

123-125 Westford Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $277,000

Buyer: Jennifer Clarke

Seller: Miriam L. Wilkins

Date: 11/21/23

197-199 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Milagros A. Medina

Seller: Ajn Rentals LLC

Date: 11/22/23

556 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Leanny Puello

Seller: Thomas F. Rivers

Date: 11/10/23

800 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Jobmtc LLC

Seller: Ianello, Joanne E., (Estate)

Date: 11/20/23

28 Wildwood Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Joseph F. White

Seller: Constance L. Gale

Date: 11/14/23

21 Woodlawn St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Hazardville Realty Group LLC

Seller: Charlotte Provost

Date: 11/20/23

23 Woodside Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: NMG Realty LLC

Seller: Richard R. Righetti

Date: 11/17/23

989 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: Deven Massarone

Seller: Riley Pontz

Date: 11/15/23

SOUTHWICK

2 Falcon Crest

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $670,000

Buyer: Mark Plasse

Seller: Jason Rocca

Date: 11/20/23

27 Feeding Hills Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Bethany A. Dirocco

Seller: Brown, Susan L., (Estate)

Date: 11/22/23

18 Meadow Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $775,000

Buyer: Vincent Petrangelo

Seller: Craig S. Miller

Date: 11/10/23

16 Shore Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Robert Z. Dunn

Seller: Deborah Dunn-Fields

Date: 11/16/23

TOLLAND

84 Lakeview Lane

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $549,000

Buyer: Howard S. Hoffman

Seller: Spidal NT

Date: 11/10/23

219 Owls Nest Lane

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Federica Piccioni

Seller: Dl Homes LLC

Date: 11/17/23

WALES

12 Sichols Colony Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: David M. Miller

Seller: Adam Blais

Date: 11/21/23

WEST SPRINGFIELD

130 Allston Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $343,000

Buyer: V&K Realty LLC

Seller: Gama RT

Date: 11/16/23

76 Armstrong St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Neera Ghaley

Seller: Jorge R. Vellon

Date: 11/22/23

34 Belle Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Nickolas R. Rodriguez

Seller: Skyspec LLC

Date: 11/10/23

366 Ely Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $392,500

Buyer: Mark Lussier

Seller: Carl W. Peterson

Date: 11/20/23

132 Grandview Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $317,000

Buyer: Arpana Rai

Seller: Jahjan LLC

Date: 11/09/23

103 Hillside Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $322,000

Buyer: Felipe Torres

Seller: Viktor Stelmakh

Date: 11/20/23

64 Homestead Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01090

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Viktor Y. Tishchenko

Seller: Carmen R. Rosa

Date: 11/22/23

126 Lancaster Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC

Seller: Ruta, Frederick J., (Estate)

Date: 11/16/23

286 Lancaster Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Prem Rai

Seller: Larkspur LLC

Date: 11/14/23

93 Lewis Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Mula Chery

Seller: Rossmeisl Jr., George A., (Estate)

Date: 11/17/23

55 Lyman St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $351,000

Buyer: Dustin K. Russo

Seller: Lee Johnson

Date: 11/20/23

326 Morton St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Benjamin M. Ward

Seller: Tiberiu Poshtaru

Date: 11/09/23

154 Pease Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $309,000

Buyer: Beau D. Salamon-Davis

Seller: James P. Galica

Date: 11/10/23

774 Prospect Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Ddmns Realty LLC

Seller: Mary A. Ventulett

Date: 11/17/23

136 Queen Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $156,000

Buyer: ML Saleh Holdings Inc.

Seller: Citigroup Mortgage Trust

Date: 11/16/23

139 Upper Beverly Hills

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Derek J. Murray

Seller: Casondra A. Johnson

Date: 11/16/23

185 Virginia Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Ram B. Rai

Seller: Oleksandr Demyanchuk

Date: 11/22/23

29 Webster Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Arianna R. Polazzi

Seller: Bret Biram

Date: 11/17/23

WESTFIELD

32 Atwater St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Ryan M. Roberts

Seller: Noris Cuevas-Nova

Date: 11/17/23

184 Birch Bluffs Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Seth T. Philipp

Seller: Holden Canty

Date: 11/09/23

29 Cedar Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $224,500

Buyer: Mass. Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Residential Asset Mortgage

Date: 11/21/23

55 Crown St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Jorge Vellon

Seller: Beatrice J. Szenda

Date: 11/24/23

57 Day Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Andrey St Ours

Seller: Michael D. Moran

Date: 11/14/23

67 Elm St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Morizio Brothers Mgmt. LLC

Seller: Anne K. Woodson

Date: 11/17/23

27 Furrowtown Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Gabriel Lopez

Seller: Steven J. Sheldon

Date: 11/10/23

2 Grant St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Aurora Holdings LLC

Seller: Lucy B. Campbell

Date: 11/15/23

194 Holyoke Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: EDC Real Estate LLC

Seller: Kenneth J. Hall

Date: 11/22/23

125 Joseph Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $306,500

Buyer: Noah D. Hennessey

Seller: Stephen C. Connors

Date: 11/14/23

111 Main St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Patidar Developers LLC

Seller: Sico Sr., Fred A., (Estate)

Date: 11/21/23

Montgomery St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC

Seller: Bilodeau, Lydia, (Estate)

Date: 11/17/23

65 Montgomery St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $305,175

Buyer: Salvatore J. Depalma

Seller: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC

Date: 11/17/23

175 North Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $1,025,000

Buyer: David L. Baron

Seller: Mildred J. Carignan

Date: 11/13/23

73 Northridge Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Indra Shankar

Seller: Amy M. Varner

Date: 11/22/23

Notre Dame St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC

Seller: Bilodeau, Lydia, (Estate)

Date: 11/17/23

100 Park Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Caitlyn N. Champagne

Seller: Archie F. Hogue

Date: 11/09/23

80 Putnam Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $327,000

Buyer: Roman Protsun

Seller: Stephen E. Dowd

Date: 11/22/23

519 Southampton Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Japan LLC

Seller: Richard K. Adams

Date: 11/13/23

918 Southampton Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Manhan River Enterprise LLC

Seller: T. & M. Morin Properties LLC

Date: 11/21/23

259 Steiger Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Michael Wheeler

Seller: Kathryn L. Buttrick RET

Date: 11/09/23

5 Stephanie Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $499,999

Buyer: Mathew W. Post

Seller: Matthew P. Thompson

Date: 11/14/23

5 Whispering Wind Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Cynthia McDonald

Seller: Trevor B. Eckhart

Date: 11/17/23

61 Yankee Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Michael Latour

Seller: Jeffrey Trant

Date: 11/20/23

WILBRAHAM

9 Brookside Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Joseph Hutchison

Seller: Thomas J. Courtney

Date: 11/20/23

24 Carla Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $677,500

Buyer: Przemyslaw Szura

Seller: Jonathan S. Weibel

Date: 11/22/23

37 Dalton St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Jonathan A. Hernandez

Seller: Deborah A. Burnham

Date: 11/16/23

5 East Colonial Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Wade R. Jackson

Seller: Brian P. Blakesley

Date: 11/14/23

5 Hemlock Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $627,000

Buyer: Jonathan A. Wietecha

Seller: Curt L. Hamakawa

Date: 11/17/23

3 Hickory Hill Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: Custom Home Development Group LLC

Seller: Cynthia J. Vickers

Date: 11/14/23

12 Iroquois Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: That Matters LLC

Seller: Indymac Index Mortgage TR

Date: 11/17/23

21 Jewell Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Trevor J. Ziomek

Seller: Gregory A. Coutu

Date: 11/09/23

243 Manchonis Road. Ext.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $231,000

Buyer: Judy Bergdoll

Seller: Francine M. Simonoko

Date: 11/17/23

1 Nicola Way

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $329,900

Buyer: Kathy Murphy

Seller: HRD Holdings LLC

Date: 11/17/23

3 Pleasant View Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Karin J. Lauria

Seller: Gail M. Harris 2019 FT

Date: 11/17/23

7 Rice Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Matthew A. Gay

Seller: Teresa M. Strandberg

Date: 11/09/23

10 Ruth Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $483,000

Buyer: Sunni B. McCoy

Seller: Joan C. George

Date: 11/22/23

27 Stonegate Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $711,000

Buyer: Christopher M. Knowles

Seller: Joseph Bottone

Date: 11/17/23

36 Stonegate Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: Rebecca M. Householder

Seller: Thomas A. Salomone

Date: 11/13/23

3 Valley View Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $867,000

Buyer: Kristina M. Kort

Seller: Eric H. Wietsma

Date: 11/22/23

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

850 Belchertown Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: 80 Acres

Seller: Steve A. Ozcelik

Date: 11/15/23

94 Lessey St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $1,075,000

Buyer: Brian Murphy

Seller: Roses Supposes Magical NT

Date: 11/20/23

180 North Whitney St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: 180 North Whitney LLC

Seller: Francis R. Fox

Date: 11/17/23

161 Pondview Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Erika P. Yunga

Seller: Mark C. Luce

Date: 11/21/23

424 Potwine Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $263,500

Buyer: Gazit C. Nkosi

Seller: Scott Tundermann

Date: 11/13/23

BELCHERTOWN

166 Bardwell St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Geisha I. Uroza

Seller: Robert A. Dufresne

Date: 11/15/23

63 Gold St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Richard R. Gibbs

Seller: Wendy A. Iozzo

Date: 11/17/23

148 Metacomet St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Shelly A. Galloway

Seller: Nichole L. O’Hearn

Date: 11/15/23

329 Mill Valley Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $363,000

Buyer: Connor Doran

Seller: Janine M. Connor

Date: 11/20/23

257 Old Enfield Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $255,500

Buyer: David Lesiege

Seller: Groux, Wilfred A., (Estate)

Date: 11/13/23

421-A South Washington St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Marsia M. Nogueira

Seller: Simon K. Joseph

Date: 11/17/23

CHESTERFIELD

87 Cummington Road

Chesterfield, MA 01084

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Collin Stevenson

Seller: Shane M. Wickland

Date: 11/20/23

EASTHAMPTON

4 East Green St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $162,500

Buyer: Alexander W. Kwolek

Seller: Kessler, Phillip M., (Estate)

Date: 11/14/23

13 Everett St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Robin Haueter

Seller: Nancy A. Hicks IRT

Date: 11/13/23

37 Hannum Brook Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Joseph M. Greenberg

Seller: James & Donna Britton RET

Date: 11/15/23

1 Sandra Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $387,000

Buyer: Bertram W. Gardner

Seller: James M. Dean

Date: 11/16/23

15 Steplar Xing Lot 15

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: Peter Albero

Seller: Loudville Condominiums LLC

Date: 11/17/23

17 Steplar Xing, Lot 17

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $576,550

Buyer: Daniel D. Johnson

Seller: Loudville Condominiums LLC

Date: 11/17/23

18 Steplar Xing, Lot 18

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $597,400

Buyer: Robert Dufresne

Seller: Loudville Condominiums LLC

Date: 11/17/23

34 Ward Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $363,000

Buyer: David Terkanian

Seller: Sarah A. Sullivan

Date: 11/14/23

GRANBY

418 Miller St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Jessica L. Bean

Seller: Jonathan Mastalerz

Date: 11/17/23

54 North St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Tobias E. Wilson

Seller: Ronald J. Pete

Date: 11/14/23

17 Smith Ave.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: Eve B. Jenkins

Seller: Nicholas E. Lacasse

Date: 11/20/23

47 Taylor St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Connor Z. McClaflin

Seller: George R. Bissel RET

Date: 11/17/23

HADLEY

6 Adare Place

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $855,000

Buyer: Balbir Singh

Seller: W. Marek Inc.

Date: 11/16/23

HATFIELD

26 Chestnut St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $222,000

Buyer: David Zononi

Seller: David Zononi

Date: 11/20/23

HUNTINGTON

15 East Main St.

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $259,300

Buyer: Joshua D. Munson

Seller: David J. Prats

Date: 11/16/23

24 Worthington Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $221,600

Buyer: Daniel A. Delisle

Seller: Adam J. Cormier

Date: 11/15/23

NORTHAMPTON

25 Birch Lane

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $525,500

Buyer: Heather A. Bell

Seller: R. A. Ryan

Date: 11/13/23

781 Burts Pit Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Zachariah G. Clayton

Seller: Pioneer Valley Habitat For Humanity

Date: 11/17/23

785 Burts Pit Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Patrick P. Samok

Seller: Pioneer Valley Habitat For Humanity

Date: 11/17/23

789 Burts Pit Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Joseph H. Weddell

Seller: Pioneer Valley Habitat For Humanity

Date: 11/17/23

187 Emerson Way

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Diane Stock

Seller: Sovereign Builders Inc.

Date: 11/21/23

17 Glenwood Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Eds Enterprises LLC

Seller: Bear Stearns Alt-A TR

Date: 11/20/23

574 Haydenville Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Sixth Studio LLC

Seller: Haydenville Road LLC

Date: 11/15/23

50 Hubbard Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Gail E. Murray

Seller: Thomas A. Sayre

Date: 11/16/23

640 Kennedy Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $830,000

Buyer: Stanley A. Hunter

Seller: Carly Everhart

Date: 11/17/23

61 Kensington Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $535,333

Buyer: Kate Smith

Seller: Katherine Jenkins

Date: 11/21/23

12 Lawn Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $975,000

Buyer: Cole Archambault

Seller: Joseph Curran

Date: 11/20/23

36 Lyman Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $780,000

Buyer: Brendan Ciecko

Seller: Elizabeth C. W. O’Connor RET

Date: 11/16/23

459 Pleasant St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,100,000

Buyer: Alloy LLC

Seller: Robert P. Kalish

Date: 11/17/23

16 Spruce Lane

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Laura M. Registrato

Seller: Sloan, Inge B., (Estate)

Date: 11/21/23

11 Valley St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Equity Trust Co.

Seller: Jonathan Lander

Date: 11/17/23

SOUTH HADLEY

19 Charon Ter.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Iraz Medhi

Seller: Justin W. Hansen

Date: 11/15/23

124 Ferry St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Five Sticks LLC

Seller: MF Properties LLC

Date: 11/17/23

168 Granby Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $263,000

Buyer: Sara Benson

Seller: Stephen Sergeiko-Marcotte

Date: 11/21/23

304 Hadley St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $1,250,000

Buyer: Nicole V. Carter

Seller: James M. Niedbala

Date: 11/15/23

475 Hadley St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $151,144

Buyer: Jason T. Novak

Seller: James D. Bothwell

Date: 11/20/23

33 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction

Seller: Mountain Brook LLC

Date: 11/13/23

37 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction

Seller: Mountain Brook LLC

Date: 11/13/23

376 Newton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Natalia Klymenko

Seller: Kmak LLC

Date: 11/17/23

70 Pittroff Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Kathryn Brawn

Seller: Dwyer Jr., Arthur J., (Estate)

Date: 11/16/23

8 Scott Hollow Dr.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Sarah Showalter

Seller: Alice E. Shevlin LT

Date: 11/20/23

75 Silver St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Justin B. Solomon

Seller: Gaulin, J. Guy, (Estate)

Date: 11/16/23

34 Upper River Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Eva M. Dion

Seller: Sourdiffe, Estelle T., (Estate)

Date: 11/14/23

SOUTHAMPTON

120 East St.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Berkshire County Arc Inc.

Seller: Kristine P. Canton

Date: 11/16/23

6 Kingsberry Lane

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $364,500

Buyer: Amanda Womeldorf

Seller: Janice L. Sparko-Frey

Date: 11/20/23

WARE

98 Greenwich Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Jonathan Ruggiero

Seller: Shonn K. Monday

Date: 11/22/23

55 Highland St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Lindsey Stasiowski

Seller: Mackenzie L. Godbout

Date: 11/17/23

30 Horseshoe Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $489,500

Buyer: Gustave Romano

Seller: Lisa Yeisley

Date: 11/13/23

Lower Cove Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $489,500

Buyer: Gustave Romano

Seller: Lisa Yeisley

Date: 11/13/23

30 Meadow Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Greggory B. Cooper

Seller: Herbert A. Hamborg

Date: 11/13/23

8 Oakridge Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Laurence Levesque

Seller: John M. Skutnik

Date: 11/15/23

229 Osborne Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $225,800

Buyer: Aaron W. Epstein

Seller: Edward J. Perrot

Date: 11/15/23

WORTHINGTON

110 Capen St.

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Joshua Flanagan

Seller: Luke D. Ratcliffe

Date: 11/17/23