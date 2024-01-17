Bulkley Richardson Announces Elevations of Stephen Holstrom, Lauren Ostberg

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson announced that Stephen Holstrom and Lauren Ostberg were promoted to partner, effective Jan. 1.

Holstrom is a general practice litigator with a focus on medical-malpractice defense. In addition to medical-malpractice cases, he has litigated complex tort actions, commercial disputes, insurance cases, complex class actions, and education cases.

Ostberg, a key member of Bulkley Richardson’s intellectual property and technology and cybersecurity practice groups, also maintains a diverse commercial-litigation practice.

“Steve is an asset to the medical-malpractice and general-litigation teams. With a strong work ethic and persuasive skills, he continues to earn the respect of his peers,” said Dan Finnegan, managing partner. “Lauren has established herself as a leader in many technical areas of the law, and her dedication to achieving results for clients is unwavering. As co-chair of the firm’s cybersecurity group, she has been instrumental in launching the robust practice and positioned herself as a go-to cyber resource.”