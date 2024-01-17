Western Mass Runners Hall of Fame to Induct Third Class on March 8

HOLYOKE — The Western Mass Runners Hall of Fame (WMRHoF) board of directors announced the inductees of the third class, set to be honored on Friday, March 8.

Since its inception, the WMRHoF has celebrated outstanding contributors to the running community, with its first class inducted in 2020 and the second in 2022. The third class inductees are Ric Bourie, Mary Cobb, Howard Drew, Sue Haryasz, Rich Larsen, Nicole McGilpin, Bob Neil, Bill Romito, Ed Sandifer, and John Stifler.

In addition to these distinguished individuals, the charity organization Griffin’s Friends, which has supported children with cancer and their families for decades in the Springfield area by running and raising funds, will be inducted. Also, Neal Lamberton, a runner who has volunteered his time to the running community for years, will receive the Brian Goddu Volunteer of the Year Award, founded in memory of Goddu, a founding board member of the Western Mass Runners Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will take place on Friday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the Holyoke Elks Lodge. The guest speaker will be Bob Hodge, third-place finisher in the 1979 Boston Marathon, multiple Mount Washington Road Race champion, 40-year course record holder on the DH Jones/Amherst 10 Mile Course, and author of Tale of the Times.

Tickets for the dinner and ceremony are priced at $20 and are available for purchase by clicking here. For those unable to attend but wishing to support the WMRHoF mission, donations are welcome via the RunReg website.