Bulkley Richardson Welcomes George “Luke” Goodridge

SPRINGFIELD — Luke Goodridge has joined the law firm of Bulkley Richardson as a partner. His practice will continue to focus on estate planning, trust administration, and general business-law matters.

Goodridge was previously a named partner at the law firm of Curtiss, Carey, Gates & Goodridge, LLP, based in Greenfield. He will continue to maintain an office in Greenfield.

“Luke Goodridge has established a reputation as a go-to lawyer in Franklin County, and we are thrilled to welcome him at Bulkley Richardson,” Managing Partner Dan Finnegan said. “His clients will continue to receive the stellar legal work they have come to expect from Luke and now will have the support of complementary practice areas to help his clients achieve their personal and business goals.”

Goodridge earned a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from UMass Amherst; a juris doctorate from the University of Connecticut School of Law, and is currently a candidate for an LLM (master of laws) degree in taxation at Boston University School of Law.