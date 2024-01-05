Monsoon Bistro Now Open at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Mall announced the addition of the shopping center’s fourth full-service restaurant, Monsoon Bistro, located on the upper level near Macy’s.

The locally owned and operated bistro combines traditional Chinese and Thai dishes to showcase the culinary landscape and region. The soft opening took place on Thursday, and the restaurant will host a grand-opening event later this month, with details to be announced.

The menu, designed to celebrate Southeast Asian cuisine, features dim sum, drunken noodles, mango chicken, red curry fish, and more.

Monsoon Bistro is hiring both front- and back-of-house positions including waitstaff, kitchen staff, runners, and busers. Those interested should visit the restaurant to apply.